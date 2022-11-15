'Shocked': Twitter User Claims AIIMS Served 'Cockroach Daal' to 4-year-old Patient

A four-year-old child admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, was allegedly served a cockroach in his meal. A Twitter user alleged that this was the first meal served to the child after a major surgery. “Pathetic and frightening state of affairs at the most prestigious Medical facility in National Capital- Serving ‘Cockroach Daal’ to a 4 year old as first meal post major stomach surgery @aiims_newdelhi… Shocked beyond belief [sic]," Twitter user Sahil Zaidi claimed.

The photo shared by Zaidi appears to show parts of a dismembered cockroach on a food tray. The hospital administration is probing the incident, reported NDTV. It reportedly occurred in a private ward on Sunday night.

Pathetic and frightening state of affairs at the most prestigious Medical facility in National Capital- Serving „Cockroach Daal“ to a 4 year old as first meal post major stomach surgery @aiims_newdelhi Shocked beyond belief 😒 pic.twitter.com/FU2fu7LuxH— sahil zaidi (@sahilzaidi3) November 13, 2022

Earlier, an insect had been found in the meal served in the doctors’ mess at AIIMS, the NDTV report added.

In a similar incident from July this year, a video of utter negligence from Chhattisgarh’s medical college had come forth, which showed rats drinking glucose after nibbling a drip tube of a patient. As per Live Hindustan, the incident took place in Late Baliram Kashyap Memorial Government Medical College, which is located in Jagdalpur city of Bastar district, Chhattisgarh. The incident came to light after the relatives of another patient, who was admitted to the next bed, recorded it on their mobile.

According to a report by Live Hindustan, when the dean of the medical college, Dr. U.S Painkara, was questioned on the scenario, they claimed that they can only comment after the proper investigation of the incident.

However, the superintendent at the hospital, Dr. Tiku Sinha, reportedly admitted that the hospital was facing the problem of increased rats on the premises, and revealed that a contract had also been given to a private company for pest control. The Live Hindustan report added that 1200 rats had been killed, which is an extremely shocking state for a medical institute.

