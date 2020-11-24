Watch: Man Running on Railway Tracks With Headphones on Escapes Death in Nick of Time

A shocking incident that recently came to light highlighted how a man narrowly managed to save himself. The man had his earphones on while crossing a railway track. The person’s life was only saved by a few seconds as a high speeding train was coming on that track at the same time.

The incident took place on Friday, November 6. As mentioned on the official website of Network Rail, the driver of Chiltern Railways London to Oxford service reported the scary incident shortly after 8.30 am. The incident occurred at the Ridgeway Path level. The website states that up to 121 trains pass over Ridgway Path level per day. The trains crossing this area are usually on high speed.

Rhys Evans, level crossing manager at Network Rail, said, “The difference of just a few seconds could have led to tragedy for this level crossing user. He mentioned that it does not matter how well one knows about crossing a track, the users must always stop and look around while crossing the railway line each time. “Additionally, you must always remove headphones when using a level crossing,” he added.

The Network Rail has shared the video of footage of the incident on Twitter. The reactions from people, as one would expect, are of anger, while some have called the man ‘moron’.

Sharing the video, the Network Rail wrote, “Q: When is running NOT good for your health? A: WHEN YOU RUN OUT IN FRONT OF A TRAIN *Unbelievable stupidity* from a jogger using a level crossing without looking! An approaching train just metres away.”

Reacting to the post one user said, “That kind of thing makes me so mad!” Another person wrote, “Happens all the time people are morons”.

Evans also stressed upon the importance of being cautious while crossing a railway track. The level crossing manager said while we might believe it is less dangerous for level crossings in rural areas would be less dangerous, all railway crossings should be given equal attention.