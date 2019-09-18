Take the pledge to vote

Watch: Shocking Video of Four Cats Challenging a Snake to Fight Goes Viral

In the video, the cats look curiously without a blink at the reptile, with one of the felines even going to an extent to take a swipe at it.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 18, 2019, 8:31 AM IST
Watch: Shocking Video of Four Cats Challenging a Snake to Fight Goes Viral
Image credit: Instagram
A video shared by actor Neil Nitin Mukesh on Instagram has left many of his fans and followers shocked. The video shows four cats surrounding a snake - which many in the comments section identified as a venomous cobra.

The shocking video was shared by the actor along with the caption, "Earlier in the day. Went for the BGM with @naman.n.mukesh for #BypassRoad, got down of the car and saw this."

In the video, the cats look curiously without a blink at the reptile, with one of the felines even going to an extent to take a swipe at it. The snake preps to strike back after the cat-attack. In the end of the video the snake decides against fighting further and slithers into surrounding greenery.

The video has been viewed over 92,000 times on Instagram.

Neil Nitin Mukesh in the comments section confirmed that the wildlife officials were called to rescue the snake.

"Someone should have informed the snake catchers to get that young cobra out of there and release it in forest area around," wrote one person in the comments section. "Did that," responded Neil, adding a thumbs-up emoji.

Here's what others commented on the cats vs snake video:

"Poor little snake got very scared," commented one person.

"Was catching my breath, thought it was gonna hurt one of the kitties," commented another.

Along with Neil Nitin Mukesh, some other curious onlookers were recording the incident which caught the attention of one of the users who wrote, "Instead of making those cats run out to let that snake go and hide...Everyone was making *video* of the scene! #what a respect towards animals of mother nature."

"Seriously guys ... u didn't care of ppl n cats put thr u cod have informed concerned authorities to come n pick the snake leave in the forest rather Thn shooting a video ... sick ppl," wrote a user.

A worried user commented, "Sir.? Can u please tell where this basically happened? Exact area? As tat snake seems to be a cobra (small one).

The shooting of Bypass Road, which began last year, is being directed by Neil's brother, Naman Nitin Mukesh and has reportedly been shot in Alibaug and Lonavla. The film is expected to release later this year.

