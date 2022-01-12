Shocking Video of 'Gorilla' On International Space Station Goes Viral. Here's the Truth

Wild animals sometimes pose a threat to people living near the forest. When animals get close to the house, people often start running around in fear. But have you ever wondered what you’d do if those animals appeared in front of you? Of course, this is a frightening thought, but something frightening recently occurred on the International Space Station, and nothing could be scarier than that. The International Space Station was visited by a ‘Gorilla.’

Taken aback? In a video now going viral on Twitter, a gorilla is seen flying in the zero-gravity environment of a space station. This isn’t a real gorilla in space, though. According to a report on the Daily Star website, an astronaut named Mark Kelly took a Gorilla suit to the International Space Station in 2016.

He made a plan to create a joke with his crew after spending 340 days on the space station. He dressed up as a gorilla and flew to the opposite side of the space station.

When an astronaut named Tim Peake saw the gorilla in the other corner, he was terrified and flew frantically to save his life. This prank video is gaining a lot of popularity on Twitter.

One netizen commented that after being in space for 340 days, it would probably have become necessary for the astronauts to joke with each other like this. Another individual wrote that the astronaut should have dressed up as an alien.

Here is the link to the video https://twitter.com/Rainmaker1973/status/1480281241291309057?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1480281241291309057%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fhindi.news18.com%2Fnews%2Fajab-gajab%2Fviral-gorilla-in-internation-space-station-shocks-astronaut-viral-video-ashas-3948226.html

The International Space Station (ISS) is a low-Earth-orbiting modular space station. NASA, Roscosmos, JAXA, ESA, and the Canadian Space Agency are among the five space agencies involved in the project.

Intergovernmental treaties and agreements govern the ownership and use of the space station.

