Shocking Video of Woman Dancer Waving Pistol at Event in Bihar Goes Viral

The practice of celebratory firing continues to pose a major threat in the north Indian states, especially UP and Bihar. Time and again, reports of accidental death due to these illegal firings have appeared, however, the heinous practice still continues today. The illegal firing which was earlier seen at marriage functions in the state has not spared birthdays and other celebratory events as well. Now, a shocking video that’s going viral on social media, showcases how a dancer fearlessly flaunts a gun as she grooves at what appears to be a party.

The viral video was captured in the Siwan city of Bihar. In the viral clip, a woman donning a red lehenga takes the centre stage when she is handed over a gun by a man standing right next to her. It is important to note, the fact that the dancer was given the gun at the party or she carried the weapon herself remains unclear as of yet. The video has only captured the man passing it to the dancer, the same man can also be seen offering the dancer some money as well.

The unknown woman takes the gun in her hand and continues her performance. A few men approach the dancer, groover with her for a brief moment then walk out of the video frame. Until the end of the clip, the gun is clearly visible in the dancer’s end as she waves it around. Watch the shocking video below:

It is not clear if any action was taken against the people in the viral clip. Notably, to curb the menace of celebratory firing, the Center amended The Arms Act back in December 2019. The act made celebratory firing at public gatherings, religious places, marriage, or other functions with a licensed gun a criminal offence. If caught the punishment can lead up to serving jail time for two years along with a fine.

