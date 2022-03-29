Shocking: Woman Shares Video of Small Slide Between Toilet Cubicles in UK Pub

A woman was shocked to find a small sliding door between the cubicles of a toilet in a pub in Hampshire, England, according to a report in the Daily Star.

The woman made a video of the small sliding door wherein she opened the small wooden contraption by inserting a finger into a hole, then sliding it to the right. The woman then peers the camera through the hole to show the adjoining toilet cubicle.

The video was later posted on Reddit with the caption,

“What is the point of this? A small sliding door between toilet cubicles?? This was in the ladies toilets at a pub in Hampshire. Little latches on each side meant it could be locked - and checked no one was on the other side beforehand. Thoughts?"

The video posted on Reddit has so far garnered more than 700 upvotes and over 200 comments, with different users expressing their opinions.

One user wrote, “There seems to be a bit of space in the middle, maybe it’s not a door and instead, it’s a shelf intended to store toilet roll or packs tampons that either side can get access to in an emergency?"

“It’s so you can pass toilet paper or feminine products to the person next to you or possibly a parent can hold their kids’ hand while they’re in the toilet," chipped in another user with his guess.

Some comments suggested that the hole was to pass drugs. However, the user who posted the video made it clear that the pub was pretty nice and there was no question of unethical stuff happening there. The user who posted the video wrote, “It was a pretty nice country pub. No drugs or debauchery vibes going on there. Think it must be for passing toilet rolls through - just seems pretty extra."

However, it is really scary to come across something like this that compromises privacy.

