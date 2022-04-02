Shoe Charger to Transparent Watch: These Brands Played the Best April Fool's Pranks

As the calendar flipped the page to April, the physical and the digital world became a place to tread carefully. April Fool’s Day extracted the jokester in most people and deception dominated their personalities. Pranksters welcomed the first day of April with open arms and concealed truths and the ones leading the April Fool’s Day parade were major brands.

Flooding social media with posts that were almost believable, these brands owned April Fool’s Day like a boss! While some brands carried forward the legacy that they have been fostering for decades, some new players also joined in and did not fail to impress netizens.

The AI-based online travel portal, ixigo, cracked open the day with a smart shoe that can charge your phone, can click pictures and charges its batteries by walking. Sounds too good to be true, right? Because it was. The brand shared a promotional video of the shoes with a caption, “The future of shoes is here,” and a link to order them.

However, on clicking the link, the user was transported to reality with a tweet that exclaimed April Fool’s Day.

Take a look:

https://twitter.com/ixigo/status/1509433456559747072

Next in line was a brand that is popular for its punchy ad campaigns. Condom manufacturer Manforce introduced its “cool menthol” flavoured condoms and captioned the product, “Feeling cold just by thinking about it!” The product accompanying the tagline “come get the chills,” however, gave away its fake existence in the hashtags.

https://twitter.com/ManforceIndia/status/1509734799052873730

Emirates was not too far behind either. Using Twitter as a tool to carve out their April Fool’s prank, the UAE airlines made an announcement about their new food delivery service which would enable its customers to try the food from across the globe without actually travelling. The product’s name was a clever move too. The airlines monikered their service as ‘Emireates.’

Check it out:

https://twitter.com/emirates/status/1509727392344031233

Popular Chinese phone and gadgets manufacturer Xiaomi played too wisely and built upon the ongoing longing of their potential customer base in India. The brand announced that they will be launching their tablet soon. The tablet which Xiaomi almost introduced was called ConfiBoost Tab.

Here’s the tablet:

https://twitter.com/XiaomiIndia/status/1509780450054926337

Another electronic brand named Dizo decided to bring some exceptional breakthrough in the industry by launching the world’s first transparent watch.

Take a look:

Introducing Nada Watch (1), the world's first 100% transparent smartwatch.See the video to know more and share a screenshot of your favourite feature in the comments! #DIZO #BeDifferent pic.twitter.com/ET46BOXhTY— DIZO (@DIZOTech) April 1, 2022

So, which prank did you like the most?

