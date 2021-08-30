CHANGE LANGUAGE
3-MIN READ

Shoeless Children, Sons Lost to Migration: The Human Cost of Afghanistan Takeover

Tragic anecdotes surfaced on various social media platforms. (Credits: Twitter/@ahmadihamed_;@heydari_roya;@Xavier_Chatel_)

Social media has been awash with harrowing anecdotes of separations as Afghans were compelled to leave their war-torn country.

Afghanistan, in the past days since the capture of power by the Taliban, saw the tremendous human cost of war. Social media was flooded with harrowing images from the war-torn country witnessing a mass exodus. As several countries scrambled to evacuate their people from Afghanistan with the looming August 31 deadline, heartbreaking anecdotes of separation and tragedy surfaced on various social media platforms. Lest we forget, here is a look at some of the stories that emerged from Afghanistan.

On August 28, a Twitter user shared how his mother urged him to leave her behind to save his own life as strife tore through Afghanistan. ‘She lost a son to a pointless war, a daughter to covid and now another son to migration. “It is not gonna be easy son, but you should go! I can’t bear any more loss in this family. We’re too old and they will never come for us, you should save your life.” She said,’ Twitter user Hamed Ahmadi wrote, sharing a photo of himself with his mother.

On Instagram, US Marine Nicole Gee posted a photo of herself cradling an Afghan baby merely days before she was killed in the Kabul airport blast. She had captioned the photo with a now-gutting “I love my job".

The ambassador of France in the United Arab Emirates, Xavier Chatel, shared an image on Twitter of a child’s shoeless feet, captioning it, “It has been heartbreaking to see so many evacuated Afghan children coming out of the airplane with no shoes on." He went on to thank France aux Emirats staff for Maaz Hakim for providing footwear for the children.

A photographer shared an old photo of a child from Afghanistan’s Faryab province, in a juxtaposition to the current situation. “Faryab Province, Afghanistan. In 1990, traveling through an area devastated by war, I met this little boy in a Chai Khana - tea house. He proudly clutched some bread made with the wheat we had brought in his hands. I wish to see innocence in Afghan children’s eyes again," he wrote.

Scores of people shared their poignant goodbyes to their motherland as they left Afghanistan in an effort to save their lives.

The US conducted a drone strike against an Islamic State target in Afghanistan on Saturday, as the airlift of those desperate to flee moved into a fraught final stage with fresh terror attack warnings and encroaching Taliban forces primed to take over Kabul airport.

US forces overseeing the evacuation have been forced into closer security cooperation with the Taliban to prevent any repeat of a suicide bombing that killed scores of civilians crowded around one of the airport’s main access gates and 13 American troops.

first published:August 30, 2021, 14:38 IST