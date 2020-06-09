BUZZ

Hirak Rajar Deshe? Protesters Toppling Edward Colston's Statue Reminds Shoojit Sircar of Satyajit Ray

File image of Shoojit Sircar.

Sircar on Monday reacted to a video which showed residents of Bristol protesting against systemic racism by taking down a bronze statue memorial of 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 9, 2020, 9:45 AM IST
A video showing residents of Bristol, United Kingdom, protesting against racism has reminded filmmaker Shoojit Sircar of Hirok Rajar Deshe, the 1980 dystopian classic by Satyajit Ray.

Sircar on Monday reacted to a news piece and a video on Twitter, which shows residents of Bristol protesting against systemic racism by taking down a bronze statue memorial of 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston.

The protesters can be seen rolling the statue tied with a rope through the streets and then flinging it into a river. They cheer and clap as the statue splashes into the water.

Reacting to the video on Twitter, Shoojit Sircar tweeted: "Arrey this is Satyajit Rays Hirok Rajar Deshe (Kingdom Of Diamonds) 1980."

Sircar's tweet took Satyajit Ray fans down the memory lane.

Sircar's tweet comes at a time when Bollywood along with the rest of the world is protesting against the murder of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis, USA, and social media is abuzz with the Black Lives Matter campaign.

(With IANS inputs)


