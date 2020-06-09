Hirak Rajar Deshe? Protesters Toppling Edward Colston's Statue Reminds Shoojit Sircar of Satyajit Ray

A video showing residents of Bristol, United Kingdom, protesting against racism has reminded filmmaker Shoojit Sircar of Hirok Rajar Deshe, the 1980 dystopian classic by Satyajit Ray.

Sircar on Monday reacted to a news piece and a video on Twitter, which shows residents of Bristol protesting against systemic racism by taking down a bronze statue memorial of 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston.

The protesters can be seen rolling the statue tied with a rope through the streets and then flinging it into a river. They cheer and clap as the statue splashes into the water.

Protesters against systemic racism in Bristol, United Kingdom, defaced and tore down a bronze statue depicting slave trader Edward Colston, rolling through the streets and then throwing it into the river to a wave of applause. https://t.co/cc86EDQZHq pic.twitter.com/DFJ6M2a9BX — ABC News (@ABC) June 7, 2020

Reacting to the video on Twitter, Shoojit Sircar tweeted: "Arrey this is Satyajit Rays Hirok Rajar Deshe (Kingdom Of Diamonds) 1980."

Arrey this is Satyajit Rays “ Hirok Rajar Deshe” ( Kingdom Of Diamonds) 1980:)) https://t.co/0YtMwcKLYy — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) June 8, 2020

Sircar's tweet took Satyajit Ray fans down the memory lane.

Ray is relevant in every single day in the globe.

Pather Panchali to Aguntuk all movies created so eloquently,Ray is just priceless.



Akira Kurosawa is RT “not to have seen the cinema of Satyajit Ray means existing in the world without seeing the sun or the moon.” — RAJU MANDAL (@rajuagn) June 8, 2020

Dori dhore maaro taan...!!! — Novoneel Chakraborty (@novoxeno) June 8, 2020

Eeeee... Dori Dhore Maro Taan, Raja hobe khan-khan!! 💜💜 — Damayanti Ghosh (@sayhidee) June 8, 2020

Sircar's tweet comes at a time when Bollywood along with the rest of the world is protesting against the murder of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis, USA, and social media is abuzz with the Black Lives Matter campaign.

