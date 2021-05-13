'Shoot Yourself in the Head': When Amazon Chief Jeff Bezos Lost His Cool at Alexa

Amazon’s Alexa device, like any other good product, underwent a hard development and trial process before finally hitting the market. However, during the development phase of this virtual assistant, there was a point where everyone thought the device may never be able to come to the market after Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos lost his cool at Alexa.

According to a report , Bezos was so frustrated at Alexa’s failure to understand his commands that he angrily told it to ‘shoot yourself in the head’.The incident took place during the trial of an earlier prototype type product at Bezos’ Seattle home in 2013. The device was referred to as ‘Doppler’ back then. The engineer who reviewed this conversation of the device with Bezos said that they believed the product was over and it won’t be able to make it.The revelation was made by author Brad Stone in his recently released book Amazon Unbound: Jeff Bezos and the Invention of a Global Empire.One of the beta testers of the product and Amazon manager, Neil Ackerman also reported that the assistant would ‘hardly’ understand the commands and give the right answers.

However, the efforts of the team working behind the product did not go in vain and they soon figured out more ways to make the AI technology ‘smarter’. The first version of Amazon’s Alexa was launched along with the Amazon Echo smart speakers. Over the years, the product has gained a lot of popularity among customers and Amazon has sold over 100 million devices built-in with Alexa built-in.

Maybe that’s what happens when you refuse to give up on the ideas, no matter how difficult it may look like and we have known Bezos to be doing that. Bezos, who is currently the world’s richest man,had a very humble start with Amazon back in 1994. His current net worth is reported to be at $184 billion.

