'Shooter Dadi' Had the Last Laugh to Chinese Soldiers Showing off their 'Sleep Training' in Viral Video

Shooter Dadi aka sharpshooter Chandro Tomar, who inspired the 2019 Bollywood biopic Saand Ki Aankh, is going viral on Twitter for her sharp wit to a video of Chinese soldiers.

The barbaric face-off in Galway Valley in eastern Ladakh where 20 Indian soldiers perished in the clash against China has seen a furore back in the country.

Effigies of China President Xi Jinping were burnt in the street protests while social media urged Indians to boycott Chinese products altogether.

Amid this, Global Times, a daily tabloid newspaper under the auspices of the Chinese Communist Party's People's Daily newspaper, and comments on international issues from a nationalistic perspective, thought it was a good idea to release a "scripted video" of Chinese soldiers sleeping and what happens when someone snatched their guns.

Posted on Twitter, the video was captioned "Even asleep with exhaustion after intensive training, they won’t allow anybody to take their guns away. This is what guns mean to Chinese soldiers."

The video showed the soldiers resisting the weapon snatch, in a half-asleep state. All of this was captured in a TikTok video.

Even asleep with exhaustion after intensive training, they won’t allow anybody to take their guns away. This is what guns mean to Chinese soldiers. pic.twitter.com/oEECEEoq97 — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 23, 2020

Indians caught hold of the video and trolled the "soldiers" mercilessly for their Bollywood-level scripting but there was one reaction to it that stood out.

Veteran pistol shooter Chandro Tomar took to her official Twitter account and wrote, "बंदूक़ की बात करे म्हारा कोई सोते हुए कम्बल खींच के दिखा दे (You are talking about gun, someone dare pull my blanket in sleep)."

Her sharp reaction sent the Internet into a bout of laughter.

Earlier, Indians had reacted to the video, with one even calling the Chinese soldiers a 'TikTok army'.

Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, a pair of sisters-in-law from Johri village in Uttar Pradesh, who, in their sixties, became two of the oldest sharpshooter champions in the world, winning several medals each in competitive tournaments over the years.

Their amazing story inspired the 2019 biopic Saand Ki Aankh Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar.