Shoplifters in US Wear Watermelon Skin to Cover Face, Pose for Photos While Stealing from a Store

In a bizarre incident, two shoplifters were spotted wearing watermelon skin to cover their face while "committing larceny" a store in Virginia, United States.

According to a Facebook post by the Louisa Police Department- Virginia, the theft happened on May 6 at 11:35 pm when the two men arrived at the Sheetz in a LIFTED 2006 Black Toyota Tacoma. The watermelons had two holes cut out for the eyes.

The thieves were also spotted posing for the camera and the images went viral.

Later, the police department put out an update saying that both the men have been arrested under the larceny investigation.

The post went on to read, "The Town of Louisa Police Department is conducting a larceny investigation and is requesting the public's assistance with identifying and locating the subjects of the photos attached to this request."

A Facebook user also revealed that the two "melon heads" had posed for a photograph for him.

Earlier, in an alarming incident of racism, a customer in one of San Diego's supermarkets in the Unites States was blasted for wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood to conform to the need of wearing face masks in public.