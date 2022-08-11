Shoppers Left Baffled as Famous Clothing Brand Introduces Cut-Out Trousers

The fashion industry is changing day by day. While new trends are being introduced in the markets, old dressing styles are also coming back with a western touch. Nowadays, fashionwear is readily available on the doorstep of buyers with the easy accessibility of online shops. Many online shopping websites like Myntra, Urbanic, and Amazon have taken the world of fashion to a different level, introducing quirky and unique outfits.

However, it seems that popular shopping website Shein has taken the style game too far. Recently, the online clothing brand introduced its latest collection of cut-out pants, calling them crotchless chaps.

The crotchless chaps are a special type of pants that are cut out in the crotch area, revealing the innerwear. They were quite a rage in the 2000s after American actor-singer Christina Aguilera, flaunted them in a music video. Now, Shein is trying to get them back in fashion.

As soon as, the clothing brand shared its new collection, netizens were left bewildered. While many expressed their surprise at wearing this unconventional pair in public, others questioned the clothing site for even thinking of bringing the crotchless chaps back in the market.



Although the crotchless chaps were criticized by many, the 1900 rupees pair, were given a five-star rating on the website. Some customers even gave positive reviews, calling them comfortable, and praising the soft fabric. Others have loved the fit and urged users to try it for themselves.

