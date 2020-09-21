'Short Run': IPL Fans Lose Their Chill After Controversial Umpiring Decision Costs KXIP Match Against DC

Sunday's IPL encounter between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab turned into a nail-biting contest as the match ended in a Super Over after both teams piled up 157 in their 20 overs. The match was also marred with a rather controversial umpiring decision which turned the match on its head and perhaps in Delhi Capitals' favour.

Batting first, DC was in all sorts of trouble before Rishabh Pant and skipper Shreyas Iyer stuck to the crease and brought some stability to their innings. Marcus Stoinis' late entry and some clean hitting propelled DC to a competitive total. Stoinis smacked 7 boundaries and 3 maximums in his 53 (21).

KXIP's run chase was spearheaded by opening batsman Mayank Agarwal who single-handedly brought his team over the finishing line with his spirited 89 (60) while wickets kept falling on the other end before Stoinis returned to bowl the final over and defended 13 runs by dismissing Agarwal and Jordan off the last two balls.

With both teams tied at 157, the match went into the super over which saw KXIP batting first and lose the wickets of KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran to Kagiso Rabada. DC needed just 3 to win which they easily scored to get their first points this season.

But before the match went into the Super Over, a TV replay showed square leg umpire Nitin Menon signalling a "short run" when Chris Jordon sneaked a couple of runs in Rabada's 19th over.

But TV replays showed that Jordon had, in fact, legally completed the first run and his bat was clearly inside the crease.

The umpiring howler proved costly for KXIP as the match may have not ended in a Super Over in first place.

To no one's surprise, fans and cricket pundits were unhappy with the gaffe and they expressed their displeasure on Twitter.

This was an clear umpiring error at the end of 18th over. Chris Jordan reached his ground, but umpire gave a run short. This 1 run might've cost KXIP their game. pic.twitter.com/mZ8jD4YUlU — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 20, 2020

No one complaints about this run not given by umpire because match is not against #MI#DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/AxLmLDoL1S — . (@imvk__) September 20, 2020

If no balls and run outs can be called by 3rd umpire, why can't Short runs be? — Dattu Sharma (@ImDatta0) September 21, 2020

Umpire error in 18th over gave a short run which costed the match!#DCvKXIP #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/RPUIGDZ3wX — V I P E R™ (@Offl_TheViper) September 20, 2020

One short that wasn’t. Technology must take over in these cases.....but that’s possible if only the third umpire spotted it in time. What if #KXIP don’t make it to the final four by 2 points?? Tight #IPL2020 is likely to be... https://t.co/juCLU375jg — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 20, 2020

I don’t agree with the man of the match choice . The umpire who gave this short run should have been man of the match. Short Run nahin tha. And that was the difference. #DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/7u7KKJXCLb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 20, 2020

What abt that one short run call???? #IPL2020 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 20, 2020

Umpiring error costing #KXIP the game for now. Should have been clear double when umpire gave a short run. Both these teams anyway find ways to lose a winning game. Well played Mayank Agarwal. Solid proper cricket. #DCvKXIP #IPL2020 — Nikhil Kharoo (@nkharoo) September 20, 2020

How did the umpire think this was a short run? And how did the 3rd umpire not correct him? pic.twitter.com/fUIKUw2Zep — Clive (@_vanillawallah) September 20, 2020

Kiwi Scott Styris summed up the entire fiasco with a tweet.

"Terrible 'one short' decision in tonight's @IPL game. However if you need 1 run off the last 2 balls and don't win... you only have yourself to blame. #WhatAMatch."