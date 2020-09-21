BUZZ

3-MIN READ

'Short Run': IPL Fans Lose Their Chill After Controversial Umpiring Decision Costs KXIP Match Against DC

Twitter screensgrab / Disney Hotstar.

Twitter screensgrab / Disney Hotstar.

Before the match went into the Super Over, a TV replay showed square leg umpire Nitin Menon signalling a 'run short' when Chris Jordon sneaked a couple of runs in Kagiso Rabada's 19th over. Further replays showed Jordon had, in fact, completed the run.

Buzz Staff

Sunday's IPL encounter between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab turned into a nail-biting contest as the match ended in a Super Over after both teams piled up 157 in their 20 overs. The match was also marred with a rather controversial umpiring decision which turned the match on its head and perhaps in Delhi Capitals' favour.

Batting first, DC was in all sorts of trouble before Rishabh Pant and skipper Shreyas Iyer stuck to the crease and brought some stability to their innings. Marcus Stoinis' late entry and some clean hitting propelled DC to a competitive total. Stoinis smacked 7 boundaries and 3 maximums in his 53 (21).

KXIP's run chase was spearheaded by opening batsman Mayank Agarwal who single-handedly brought his team over the finishing line with his spirited 89 (60) while wickets kept falling on the other end before Stoinis returned to bowl the final over and defended 13 runs by dismissing Agarwal and Jordan off the last two balls.

With both teams tied at 157, the match went into the super over which saw KXIP batting first and lose the wickets of KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran to Kagiso Rabada. DC needed just 3 to win which they easily scored to get their first points this season.

But before the match went into the Super Over, a TV replay showed square leg umpire Nitin Menon signalling a "short run" when Chris Jordon sneaked a couple of runs in Rabada's 19th over.

But TV replays showed that Jordon had, in fact, legally completed the first run and his bat was clearly inside the crease.

The umpiring howler proved costly for KXIP as the match may have not ended in a Super Over in first place.

To no one's surprise, fans and cricket pundits were unhappy with the gaffe and they expressed their displeasure on Twitter.

Kiwi Scott Styris summed up the entire fiasco with a tweet.

"Terrible 'one short' decision in tonight's @IPL game. However if you need 1 run off the last 2 balls and don't win... you only have yourself to blame. #WhatAMatch."

