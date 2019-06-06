Shortest Horror Story: Stephen King Creeps Out Twitterati in 215 Characters

Stephen King, who has given us macabre tales such as It, Carrie, Pet Sematary and Cell and a dozens of equally scary novels — has once again proved to readers and fans that he still is the undisputed "King of Horror", title he had held for decades now.

And not just that, King has done it in just 215 characters. (Tweet goals?)

The septuagenarian, who is very active on social media, recently took to Twitter to showcase his literary genius in writing about horror through a 215 character story.

The Under the Dome writer wrote, "Want a little bedtime story?" before elaborating, "My friend felt he had a hair caught between his eye and his glasses. He couldn't get rid of it, so he looked in the mirror. A tick was crawling on his eyeball. Nighty-night, sleep well."

Needless to say, it was terrifying.

As soon as the tweet was put out, loyal netizens started commenting, with many posting that the story did indeed freak them out.

One user wrote, "The question here is why did we kept reading after Stephen King asked if we wanted a bedtime story."

While another posted, "That story is more frightening than any book you've ever written."

A third user wrote, "Okay no sleep for the next week, got it."

Other's too commented in a similar manner. Here's what they posted:

Some even got paranoid over the itchy eye, with one writing, "Did the tick burrow into his skin then or was he able to kill it before it did? You can't just leave a story hanging like that, Steven! And GROSS!!!!"

While another posted whether it all ties back to King's famous Dark Tower series.

The macabre author, who has written 60 novels and counting is a vocal critic of US president Donald Trump and has even tweeted about the latter's visit to the United Kingdom.