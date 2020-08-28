Shots Fired? Cops Arrive at Scene of 'Suspected Shooting' to Find Man Sleeping with Action Movie On

German police called to the scene of a suspected shooting found a man who had fallen asleep with an action film running at top volume on TV.

Police in Cologne said several people on Wednesday morning reported hearing shots from an apartment somewhere in their neighborhood. Several police teams surrounded two neighboring buildings at about 7.30 a.m. and started searching the apartments.

The cause of the disturbance was tracked down quickly once officers had called in a locksmith to open a locked door — a slumbering man in front of a television showing an action film. In short, the man had fallen asleep with a loud action movie on, which the neighbours mistook as shots being fired.

The 34-year-old, who wasn't registered as living at the address, was taken to the police station but let go after his identity was established.

In a similar incident reported earlier this year, British cops arrived in a helicopter and stormed the quaint Kent countryside in England because they thought a tiger was on loose.

