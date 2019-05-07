Should Dhoni Bat First or Field? IIT-M Asks Students to Help CSK Captain with Toss Against MI

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), regarded as one of the best engineering institutes in the world, just quizzed its students about an IPL game in India and ICC loves it.This season's IPL has seen Virat Kohli's complete lack of fortune in coin tosses, with a total of 10 going against him in 14 matches, resulting in much online mockery. Kohli's bad run with the coin was perhaps one of the contributing reasons for Bangalore's early departure from the tournament - ending at the bottom of the points table.It's safe to say, tosses are crucial.Realising its importance and keeping up with the current trends, IIT-M recently asked its students to answer whether the Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni should bat first or field if he won the toss in the big clash - the first qualifier of IPL 12, against the Mumbai Indians at Chepauk stadium in Chennai on Tuesday - keeping the dew as the deciding factor in the question.The question, carrying 5 points, appeared in IIT-M's end semester exam paper - Material and Energy Balances - on May 6, a day before the Qualifier 1 match.Explaining how the presence of dew can affect a cricket match, the question stated:"Dew can play a major role in day-night cricket matches. Excessive dew in the outfield makes the ball wet. For spinners, the challenge is to grip the wet ball and to impart spin while delivering. For fast bowlers, it is difficult to hit the desired length. Hence, this can put the fielding team at a disadvantage."The IIT paper then went on to mention the predicted temperature and humidity of the venue for the students to decide the toss for 'Thala' Dhoni.Completely stumped by the unexpected bouncer delivered by IIT faculty, the governing body of cricket, ICC was thrilled by the question and later shared it with cricket fans on social media."Can anyone help MS and the Chennai Super Kings make a decision before the toss tomorrow?"ICC also gave a huge shoutout to professor Vignesh at IIT Madras for "making exams relevant to important, real-life issues!"Thankfully, not leaving us confused with just the question, ICC also urged the IPL fans to show their workings in the comments section.Srikrishna Arangode Sundar, an alma mater to IIT-M, came to the rescue and explained in his comment on why Dhoni should field first if he won the toss at the Chepauk stadium."When the temperature falls below 33 degrees C, dew will form. So, by the start of the second innings, when the temperature has dropped to 27 degrees C, there will be considerable dew at play. Going by the stated disadvantage for the fielding team in the second innings, MS Dhoni should bowl / field first to take advantage of the dew factor for #CSK," Srikrishna wrote in his comment.Of course, who knows cricket better than Dhoni does? In any case, if you're reading this Dhoni, you know what you have to do.