Should 'Stranger Things' Fans Be 'Concerned' About Ending? Here's What Creator Had to Say

In what comes as “strange” news for all the Stranger Things fans out there, the co-creator of the show, Ross Duffer has issued a warning to all the fans of the sci-fi series. Duffer has claimed that the viewers should be ‘concerned’ for their favourite characters. This comes in just before the volume 2 of Season 4 is about to release. Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers in the series, while speaking at the Tonight Show, “You can expect from Volume Two, we’ve got some deaths coming, some gore, and a big.” On this, he was interrupted by Jimmy Fallon, who said, “Wow, that’s a big spoiler. Dude, you just said something that you can’t say!” To this, he replies, “No but I didn’t say who!.”

Meanwhile, Duffer told Variety that it is a ‘darker season’ and fans should be ‘concerned’. “I don’t really want to say, but I would be concerned about the characters going into Volume 2, for sure,” he said.

“I hope that that is sort of the sense, because it is a darker season, and the kids are no longer kids. And there’s sort of an ominous feeling that things might not go well. Now, whether they do [die] or not, you’ll have to watch,” he added.

The developments come amid speculations that fans don’t think things are looking up for Robin (Maya Hawke) and Steve (Joe Keery). While fans have long been bracing for a tragedy to hit, a dialogue spoken by Robin in the trailer has left them reeling. At one point, she tells her friend, “I have this terrible feeling it might not work out for us this time.” Fan theories have been pointing also to the possible death of Eddie (Joseph Quinn).

Stranger Things season 4 delved into three main subplots — Jim Hopper’s rescue operation, the new demon growing in the Upside Down named Vecna, and Eleven’s mission to regain her superpowers. Vecna is this big scary monster who is responsible for killings and wreaking havoc in Hawkins. Seems like there is no stopping for this monster, except one thing – Music. It becomes abundantly clear when the demon targets Max. This is when the gang discovers that the only way to save her by his curse is to play Max her favourite song.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.