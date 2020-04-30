BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Should You Stop Having Ice-cream to Prevent Covid-19? This is What the Govt and WHO Say

Photo: Flickr/ Hanumann

Photo: Flickr/ Hanumann

In another recent claim that coronavirus spread can be contained by avoiding ice-cream was doing rounds until it was rejected by the PIB.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 30, 2020, 6:59 PM IST
As the contagious coronavirus continues to spread around the world, fake health advise on social media has been seen to be on rise.

Another recent claim doing the rounds states that the coronavirus spread can be contained by avoiding ice-cream, until the PIB set the record straight.

On March 17, PIB had taken to Twitter to debunk the rumor and initiate a fact check. It said, "Another misinformation urging people to avoid ice creams to prevent coronavirus is fake. #PIBFactCheck: There is no evidence from the current #CoronavirusOutbreak which states that avoiding ice cream can help prevent the onset of the disease."

PIB in Maharashtra once again rubbished the claim by reiterating what the World Health Organisation (WHO), that said, "There is no scientific evidence that eating hygienically made frozen food and ice-cream spreads the new coronavirus."

Since the outbreak there has been more than few instances of fake suggestions to help stay away from the coronavirus going viral on social media.

Following this surge in fake messages, on March 31, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to set up a portal, that would disseminate real time information on the pandemic in order to counter the panic being spread through fake news.

