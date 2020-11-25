'Showroom to Service Centre': Driver Slams New KIA Carnival Car into Wall of Showroom

Car accident is a serious and often fatal thing, except when the internet decides it can be actually funny. Actor and comedian Sunil Grover, who often uses real-life events to create his jokes, recently shared a video of a minor accident with a funny caption.

The video features a brand-new Kia Carnival car just exiting a gate. Though it’s not clear in his share, the original video was uploaded to YouTube in the month of June. A shiny new car, probably exiting the showroom for the very first time, is surrounded by people. Presumably showroom’s salespeople, people who purchased and so on. They are filming a video of this momentous occasion, as KIA Carnival is a luxury vehicle and can cost anywhere between 25 to 35 lakhs!

The driver starts the car. But he miscalculates the amount of acceleration needed. He pumps the car as it straightaway hits a cement wall standing a few feet away from the garage door. It is a heavy impact, and the bonnet is immediately crushed. The headlights are broken, and the front half is smashed like pulp. When people reach the car and someone opens the driver-side door, there’s even a small cloud of either dust or smoke escaping from there.

Thankfully, no one seems to be injured. The only positive? In the video, the airbags employ as soon as the impact occurs.

In the original upload, it was titled very solemnly as, “Delivery of Kia Carnival Gone WRONG!! Airbags triggered in right time?? Sad Moment.” However, Grover being a comedian could not let a golden opportunity for a joke just slip away. He captioned a shortened version of the video as, “New car, directly from showroom to service station.”

It has over 1,088,611 views. People were quick to join the joke. Many people joked about the wall being made of “Ambuja Cement”, while someone said, “He was testing if the airbags are working fine.” As for the original video, there are around 8,907,627 views.

Someone pointed out, “Obviously it's owner's fault.,. But the delivery area is very less spacious,” as another wrote, “Bought a car and did its crash test from the showroom itself. Real thug.” However, many were also sympathetic to the loss of the car buyer. Wonder what’s the return policy in a situation like this? It was technically still in the showroom.