2-min read

Shreyas Iyer's Online Banter after CSK Defeat Proves Why DC Captain is the Coolest

Despite a massive 80-run loss to Chennai Super Kings in Chepauk on Wednesday, humour wasn't lost on Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer, who engaged in a fun Q&A session with fans on his Instagram page.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:May 3, 2019, 2:45 PM IST
Image by IPL.
"Why so hot?"
"Because it's summer!"

DC went into the encounter against CSK on a high after qualifying for the IPL playoffs after seven years, only to be given a reality check for the second time in this season.

After facing defeat, Shreyas Iyer was summoned in the post-match interview, where he answered a lot of questions.

Shreyas-Iyer

(IPL image)

“The way we started, we should have at least got closer to the target but it was really disappointing the way we progressed. We didn’t play that smart and we need to assess where we went wrong. We will come back stronger,” Iyer said.

“If we took the game till the end, the scenario could have been different. I never doubt my players and it’s just a bad phase and we are going to come back strong to turn the table,” he added.

After he was done with the serious cricket questions, he took to his Instagram account to have a lighter heart-to-heart chat with his fans, where he asked them to grill him some more.

View this post on Instagram

Next question please?

A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyas41) on



"Next question please?" the DC captain asked. Luckily for Iyer, IPL fans went easy on him.

"Which cream you use during matches?" asked a fan.

"Ice-cream," quipped Iyer.

"Aapka favourite captain kaun hai?"

"Captain America," DC captain responded.

When a fan asked Iyer to give him for an autographed bat, this is what Iyer had to say:

"How will I play then?"







Here are some other questions his fans asked him:

"Are you a parking ticket? ‘Cause you’ve got fine written all over you."

"What keeps you motivated? Because everyone comes into the phase where they just feel like giving up!"

"Hi sir , which one is you fovourite cricket stadium ? . I also want to be an a cricketer . And am practicing well for it . But I have to give trails some where ? Where should I give trails ?(sic)"

"What will happen if you throw a red stone into a blue sea?"

"Can I know how your cool in the ground while playing?"

You can follow the post here.
