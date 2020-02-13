Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Shrouded in Superstition, Three Red Sand Boa Snakes Worth Rs 2 Crore Rescued from Smugglers in UP

The non-venomous Red Sand Boa is popularly known as a two-headed snake and has several superstitions associated with it.

IANS

Updated:February 13, 2020, 5:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Shrouded in Superstition, Three Red Sand Boa Snakes Worth Rs 2 Crore Rescued from Smugglers in UP
Red Sand boas are commonly known as 'two-headed snakes' and are widely used in medicine | Image for Representation | Credit: Twitter

The Lakhimpur Kheri police in Uttar Pradesh have rescued three Red Sand Boa snakes, valued at Rs 2 crore in the international market.

Three persons, including a woman, have been arrested for attempting to smuggle the snakes. Those arrested have been identified as Kiran Devi, Mihilal Pasi and Jagatpal. Another member of the gang, Jagdish Kori, is absconding.

Acting on a tip-off, the Lakhimpur police raided a house in Nanhupurva village in Dhaurahra area of the district on Tuesday.

The non-venomous Red Sand Boa is popularly known as a two-headed snake and has several superstitions associated with it.

It is believed that the Sand Boa snake secretes an anti-aging agent in its gland. It is also used for making several medicines.

The Sand Boa snake is also said to be ''lucky'' and has the ''power'' to bring prosperity to its owner.

This has resulted in rampant smuggling of this species in the Lakhimpur Kheri district.

An FIR under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act has been registered against all of the accused persons.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Dhaurhara police station, Hari Om Srivastava, said: "A joint operation was conducted with the forest department to rescue the snakes that were captured from Dudhwa forests. The value of these snakes is nearly Rs 2 crore in the international market. We are trying to zero in on the kingpin of this racket."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram