Shrouded in Superstition, Three Red Sand Boa Snakes Worth Rs 2 Crore Rescued from Smugglers in UP
The non-venomous Red Sand Boa is popularly known as a two-headed snake and has several superstitions associated with it.
Red Sand boas are commonly known as 'two-headed snakes' and are widely used in medicine | Image for Representation | Credit: Twitter
The Lakhimpur Kheri police in Uttar Pradesh have rescued three Red Sand Boa snakes, valued at Rs 2 crore in the international market.
Three persons, including a woman, have been arrested for attempting to smuggle the snakes. Those arrested have been identified as Kiran Devi, Mihilal Pasi and Jagatpal. Another member of the gang, Jagdish Kori, is absconding.
Acting on a tip-off, the Lakhimpur police raided a house in Nanhupurva village in Dhaurahra area of the district on Tuesday.
The non-venomous Red Sand Boa is popularly known as a two-headed snake and has several superstitions associated with it.
It is believed that the Sand Boa snake secretes an anti-aging agent in its gland. It is also used for making several medicines.
The Sand Boa snake is also said to be ''lucky'' and has the ''power'' to bring prosperity to its owner.
This has resulted in rampant smuggling of this species in the Lakhimpur Kheri district.
An FIR under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act has been registered against all of the accused persons.
Station House Officer (SHO) of Dhaurhara police station, Hari Om Srivastava, said: "A joint operation was conducted with the forest department to rescue the snakes that were captured from Dudhwa forests. The value of these snakes is nearly Rs 2 crore in the international market. We are trying to zero in on the kingpin of this racket."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nike React Infinity Run Review: Without Doubt, Miles Ahead of The Adidas Boost
- Aditya Narayan, Neha Kakkar All Set to Exchange Garlands in Leaked 'Wedding' Video, Watch Here
- Good News, Android Phone Users: Less Apps Are Asking For Your Call And SMS Data Now
- Censor Board Suggests Dialogue and Kissing Scene Cuts in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal
- Coronavirus Has a Deadly Weapon That You Did Not Know About: The Super Spreaders