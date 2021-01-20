Shubman Gill's Father Had the Most Desi Parent Reaction to His Son Missing Out on Century at Gabba

Team India stunned everyone with their victory against Australia on Tuesday. India moved to the top of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings following their remarkable 2-1 series win over Australia in the four-match Border-Gavaskar series. Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, were some of the stars of the series. One among these was Mohali boy Shubman Gill.

"The only way to keep a team happy, keep winning," Gill, who plays for the Kolkata Knight Riders team in the IPL, wrote soon after India clinched victory in Australia.

There’s only one way to keep a team happy, keep winning pic.twitter.com/ImkkoGvH4M — Shubman Gill (@RealShubmanGill) January 19, 2021

However, there is someone who doesn't seem to be happy enough with Gill's show--Gill's father, Lakhwinder Gill. In fact, senior Gill had the most desi parent reaction to his performance and said that he should have scored a ton.

"A century would have been good for his confidence. He was playing so well and I don't know why all of a sudden played away from his body," Lakhwinder, an ardent cricket fan, was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

While Shubman has been defined as one of the major success stories for India on the tour Down Under. The young player looked positive in his debut series itself and put up a strong fight against Australian bowling attack. His score of 91 off just 146 deliveries gave India the platform and the momentum at the top of the order for the historic chase at The Gabba.

But that is not enough for his father who feels that Shubman could have done even better. That reaction is totally in line with the joke that if an Indian kid becomes CEO of Google, his/her parents would still want him to apply for a government job.

The Internet too feels that Shubman's father has the desiest reaction ever to his son's performance.

Come on daddy your son was pivotal to India's memorable series victory and historic match win at gabba ! He sure will score a ton against England — ਅਸ਼ਵਿਨ (@AshwinGour4) January 20, 2021

But on a serious note, I hope he takes his dad's advice next time. Pant took his coach's advice and won the match for India. — Saurav (@Commonstilt) January 20, 2021

Even Sundar's father said that he should have won the game. — Adamya (@adamya30) January 20, 2021

They keep you grounded — Amit kumar (@imrealami) January 20, 2021

Tum taare bhi tod do to kahenge tum ko Kam se kam galaxy to destroy karna hi chahiye tha. Parents aise hi hote hn❤️ — (@ivikasp) January 20, 2021

Gill, who is now going to be the "Real Deal", was free-flowing in his stroke-making with his "beside the line of the ball" technique as he rode the bounce to hammer home the advantage and briefly make India favourites to win the battle. Gill, on his first tour of Australia, was ready to be the intimidator by bringing the pull shot out of his repertoire.