Virat Kohli Fan Asks Him to 'Shut Up' on Tweet Hailing Suryakumar Yadav 'Best in the World'

Virat Kohli fans don’t seem to spare even Virat Kohli. Kohli was among the many cricketers who took to social media to praise Suryakumar Yadav’s brilliant 111* off 51, an innings that propelled India to a comprehensive and 65-run win over New Zealand in the second T20I at Mount Manganui on Sunday. Batting first, India had a shaky start losing Rishabh Pant on top early on. Suryakumar Yadav came in to bat at the no.3 spot in place of Kohli and continued his sublime form. While his partners struggled to get going, the 32-year-old brought up a fine 50 in just 32 deliveries.

At one stage when India appeared to be heading to a below-par score, Suryakumar stepped up and added another 50 in the next 17 deliveries that he faced. The batter slammed 11 boundaries and 7 maximums in his unbeaten 111 to take India to 191/6.

Kohli, who was far away from the action, wondered if it were another “video game" innings by Suryakumar Yadav.

“Numero Uno showing why he’s the best in the world. Didn’t watch it live but I’m sure this was another video game innings by him," Kohli tweeted calling SKY the best in the world.

Numero Uno showing why he's the best in the world. Didn't watch it live but I'm sure this was another video game innings by him. @surya_14kumar— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 20, 2022

This was when a Kohli fan responded to the former Indian skipper’s tweet, reminding him that he was, in fact, the best in the business.

You are the best in the world, shut up— * (@82_MCG_) November 20, 2022

Kohli fans have tried to shut me up over the past few months.Looks like I have company. pic.twitter.com/uaDFOQx7hi — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) November 20, 2022

The hilarious, no-nonsense fan response to Kohli’s tweet caught the attention of bluebird app users.

Kohli fans don’t even spare Kohli pic.twitter.com/zBFNOU8zsf— desi mojito (@desimojito) November 20, 2022

Kohli finished this year’s T20 World Cup with 296 runs in 5 matches at a sublime average of 98.67. He scored runs at a consistent level and fought hard for his team in crunch situations. He slammed four half-centuries in the campaign which includes one of his best T20I innings - 82 not out against Pakistan.

Coming back to Sunday’s contest, New Zealand could only muster 126 in their response as India took a 1-0 lead over the hosts in the 3-match T20I series.

