'Shut Up, PC George': Why Social Media has Come Together to Send Duct Tapes to Kerala MLA

The internet is here to school the Kerala MLA in their own creative way.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:September 13, 2018, 4:57 PM IST
'Shut Up, PC George': Why Social Media has Come Together to Send Duct Tapes to Kerala MLA
(Image: Facebook/Aysha Mahmood)
Kerala MLA P.C. George is no stranger to controversies. His anti-Dalit speeches, slapping hotel staff, pointing a pistol at tea estate labourers and breaking a toll gate after waiting for just three minutes have become cause célèbres in the recent past.

But it was the MLA's recent accusations about a Kerala nun, who was sexually abused by Jalandhar-based Bishop Franco Mullackal, that has sparked a major outrage on social media.

“Is there any doubt that the nun is a prostitute? 12 times it was pleasure, 13th time it became a rape? Where was she when it happened 12 times? Whom is she telling this to? Why did she not complain on the first time it happened? Let the three sisters be examined. Let us see if they are holy,” he had said to media organisations on Sunday.

However, pointing out George's ignorance and his clear lack of understanding about what counts as rape, social media has come up with #VaayaMoodalCampaign or #VaayaMoodedaPC which means "Shut your mouth, P.C. George."



Started by activist Aysha Mahmood on Facebook, it is an invitation to stop the minister from "slandering rape victims and becoming an unnecessary noise factor in discussions and fights to win justice". She asks everyone to buy a duct tape and mail it to George's address with the hashtag written on the envelope "to let him and the world know what the tape is for". The movement has quickly picked up and people are using the hashtag and sending duct tapes to the MLA's address.






























