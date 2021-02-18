'Your Mic is On': Shweta Memes Take Over Desi Internet after Video Call Gaffe Goes Viral

"Shweta, your mic is on."

A viral snippet of a supposed video call of Shweta has taken the Indian internet by a storm. It's where she forgets to mute herself.

Work from home amid coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown has changed the way we work, study, hang out with fam or even take examinations. Our living rooms are our new offices, classrooms and video calling apps are our new virtual conference halls. However, these virtual meeting halls have caused many incidents of embarrassment.

From Texas county attorney Rod Ponton appearing live with a cat filter on to a man who had a bizarre filter of himself opening door behind while he was on a Zoom call-- we have virtually seen it all.

Meanwhile, in India, "Shweta" is currently the top trending topic on Twitter and a look at google trends only shows the curiosity among the fellow Indians who are simply typing away: "Who is Shweta?" on google search box.

And honestly, we do not know either. What we do know is there is a video circulating on the web that shows a certain Shweta's apparent gaffe after she forgot to mute her mic on a zoom call that had 111 participants onboard.

While it is unclear whether the call was real or a work of fiction, it sure is all over the Internet right now.

In the viral video, "Shweta" can be heard speaking to her friend over a call as the participants keep asking her to mute her mic. And this goes on for a good couple of minutes.

Note: Explicit content, you have been warned.

Now Shweta & 111 people knows the secret pic.twitter.com/Ez9wrSPtkk— Baba MaChuvera (ਓ Internal Matter Waleਓ) ↗️ (@indian_armada) February 18, 2021

Since then netizens have taken off with "Shweta" memes.

Boy - Don't tell my secret to any oneShweta - pic.twitter.com/FZxZi9qEQW— Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 18, 2021

The guy who told all his secrets to Shweta pic.twitter.com/bDV7m5DNti— $ (@Just_said_it) February 18, 2021

Everyone in group :- please turn off your mic shweta .Meanwhile Shweta :- pic.twitter.com/eQyMbi9usE— Karan Arya (@mrkaranarya) February 18, 2021

Shweta Got No Chill pic.twitter.com/H0c8NIu2hx— Kunal Jain࿗ (@kunaljain_19) February 18, 2021

111people while listening Shweta convo : pic.twitter.com/EFm4qVffrp— Ankit (@AnkitdDreamer) February 18, 2021

Other people who told Shweta their secrets, right now pic.twitter.com/DsUMvBGHrl— Nabeel Iftekhar (@sts_ka_memer) February 18, 2021

* Shweta spilling tea in online class * pic.twitter.com/YP3cComUmA— jalebi bai (@afghaanjalebi) February 18, 2021

Shweta after her call leak pic.twitter.com/iEnaSdN2VN— Fanta Yogi ( shweta's BF ) (@tweet_of_fanta) February 18, 2021

That guy "Shweta please don't tell this to anyone"..Shweta: pic.twitter.com/a4PLw4OUj7— Oyeee_Sunnn♥️ (@Salehasiddique3) February 18, 2021

Group members to Shweta: mic on haiiii..Le inner feelings-#Shweta pic.twitter.com/kqJZGZywfy— Aditya Kumar (@Urs2rulyaditya) February 18, 2021

Interviewer : What's your experience in Mass Communication.Candidate : My Name is Shweta.Interviewer : pic.twitter.com/Hl2EoG9Oau— Thirsty Rajasthani (@Bisleri_maymer) February 18, 2021

Guy- "Shweta please don't tell this to anyone!"Shweta- pic.twitter.com/DiuSAjQGyM— Adnan (@Adnanana_batman) February 18, 2021

#Shweta talking to radhika on conference call with 111 othersMeanwhile shweta's parents : pic.twitter.com/MaMwvYZLLh— Fun तंत्र (@neophyte420) February 18, 2021

People waiting for "BF pandit hai" ke baad kya hua ??Shweta Video pic.twitter.com/Iz4jIzzNpq— Apple+Whiskey (@Weird__Sarcasm) February 17, 2021

When Shweta was telling her storyOther 111 students : pic.twitter.com/31hJxKF3Mm— Haunted Memer (@HauntedMemer) February 17, 2021

Will the real Shweta please stand up?