Shweta Video is Now a Song after Composer Mayur Jumani Adds Beats to the Viral Meme

Hashtag Shweta has rocked the world of the internet after a young woman forgot to turn off her mic during a Microsoft Teams call with her colleagues, treating them with loaded gossip about a man’s private life. The incident gave birth to a meme fest and hashtag #Shweta being trending for days on social media after the call recording went viral.

Few music composers jump on the opportunity of viral memes and come up with a catchy tune by adding music to the meme. Many music composers have caught on this trend of adding beats to a viral meme and have shot to fame for their amazing skills to make catchy tunes out of a dialogue or a simple conversation.

One such musician named Mayur Jumani added his magic to the viral ‘Shweta Zoom call’ meme and posted the creative rendition on Instagram. On February 19, Mayur shared the melody with the caption- "So many requests for this since yesterday had to do it".

Jumani while adding music to the famous zoom call added his own voice by singing ‘Shweta your mic is on’ to the remix and it has turned out to be well.

Ever since the melody has been shared, it has spread like a wildfire and netizens love the quirky beats. Gaining more than 5 lakh views and more than 60,000 likes, the song has become an instant hit.

Another music composer, known for adding beats to the viral memes, also expressed his appreciation for the beat in the comments section, ‘Bhai kya mast melody lagri hai’. (Such an awesome melody, brother).

Another netizen cheekily wrote to Mayur that his mic is on.

Mayur told his fans to tag all the Shwetas they know in the video. Another person commented saying that the host of the zoom call could have muted Shweta but all 111 were interested in listening to the gossip.

More than 1,000 comments accumulated on the post praising his skills, many shared how they were waiting for the song to drop. It was called ‘epic’, ‘awesome’ by the fans while others praised Mayur and said he nailed it.

Another viewer jokingly wrote how legends say that Shweta’s mic is still on.

Ever since the video call with phone recording has rocked the internet, memes on turning your mic off have flooded the virtual world.