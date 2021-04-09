Sia 'Joins' NASA to Dedicate a Song to Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Ahead of its First Flight

As NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover prepares to test the technology demonstration via the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter, Australian singer Sia has collaborated with the American space agency to celebrate the upcoming test flight on the red planet. On Wednesday National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) tweeted the news that Sia’s latest music was inspired by Mars Perseverance Mission and the music video for the song Floating Through Space has been written and performed to celebrate the upcoming test flight on April 11, 2021.

The music video came out on Wednesday, and features video clips of how the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter started its journey on Earth first through various experiments and modifications by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. There were also little thought bubbles that came up in the video displaying snippets of facts about the helicopter. One of the facts used wordplay and read that Ingenuity has no time for cheap thrills and its goal is simple which is to be the first powered, controlled, flight on another planet. While another pop-up of information read, Good Luck trying to swing from your chandelier on Mars since the planet has ⅓ of Earth’s gravity. The Ingenuity helicopter was attached to the belly of the Perseverance rover.

🚨 Sound the epic collaboration alarm! We teamed up with music icon Sia to celebrate the upcoming first flight of the Ingenuity #MarsHelicopter. 🎵 Let's float through space: https://t.co/pRV54RKMDH https://t.co/zISYCPZ5rc — NASA (@NASA) April 7, 2021

On Thursday, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab tweeted a video showing the slow-spinning of rotor blades of the Mars Helicopter. The blades were set in motion to prepare the Ingenuity to take its first test flight on Sunday. Ingenuity has four specially made carbon-fibre blades that are arranged into two rotors that spin in opposite directions at around 2,400 rpm, which according to NASA is many times faster than a passenger helicopter on Earth. The rotors were unlocked on Thursday and are ready for testing, following which NASA JPL will run a slow-speed spin-up of the blades for the first time on the Martian surface.

We’ve got motion! Snapped these frames as the #MarsHelicopter unlocked its blades. More rotor tests coming up; I’ll be watching from farther away. https://t.co/XE3w6CdfBW— NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) April 8, 2021

The success of the flight will also depend on the weather, wind speed, and possible thunderstorms that take place on Mars, said the Sia x Ingenuity - Floating Through Space music video.

