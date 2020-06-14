BUZZ

Sia Mixes Up Nicki Minaj and Cardi B in a Series of Bizarre Twitter Goof-Ups, Apologises Later

It began with a tweet from a fan of Sia asking her if she would ever consider collaborating with Nicki Minaj.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 14, 2020, 11:54 AM IST
It was a day of goof-ups for Australian singer Sia who apparently got confused between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj on Twitter. This led to many speculations owing to the rift between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

It began with a tweet from a fan of Sia asking her if she would ever consider collaborating with Nicki Minaj. The fan posted Minaj's photo too. But Sia mixed up the two artists and mentioned Cardi B in her reply.

"I love @iamcardib and although this isn’t a collaboration, I would love to COLLAB with her any day! (sic)"she wrote. To many, this was a case of 'casual racism' It also added fuel to the existing skirmishes between the two artists.

Sia did realise that it was a mistake and tweeted. “My fuck up,” she wrote in her next tweet and and tagged Minaj. But this tweet only meant another episode of goof-up. “Dudes. I also like @MissNikkiiBaby I don’t give a shit about feuds, George Floyd was fucking murdered Breonna Taylor. Murdered. Come on let’s rise in unity. You think @iamcardib and Nikki are so petty that they would want you focusing on a silly feud instead of REAL NEWS?,” she wrote.

But Sia tagged the wrong person as Minaj and soon, #SiaIsOverParty started trending on Twitter. However, she wrote another tweet and tagged the two artists (thankfully the right ones) and said that the ore pressing issue was 'systemic racism'.

“Hey @iamcardib @NICKIMINAJ you aren’t thinking about a feud right now are you? We are focused on the problem of systemic racism,” she wrote. But her tweet which came as a random lecture to two black women on racism faced backlash.

She later apologised saying she had misunderstood the tweet.

