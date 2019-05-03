Sick of Pregnant Wife's Mood Swings, Man Asks Reddit if He Can Ask Her to Leave

Reddit users are weighing in with their opinion after a man took to the social media website to share a lengthy post on why he was done with his pregnant wife’s “antics” including a “loyalty test” she had put him through with the help of friends. And they aren't happy.“My wife is pregnant with our daughter. Initially we were really happy and excited about it. But then, she starts acting like a nut job. She gets angry and irritated for small things, insults me when she doesn't like the food I make, starts acting insecure and accuses me of losing attraction for her,” Reddit user stupidtest_1 wrote.The man said that he made chicken sandwiches for dinner at his wife’s request but she complained that they tasted like “s**t” after eating all of them.The man also claimed that his wife had enlisted her friends for seeing if he was loyal to her.“So, yesterday, a random girl starts at flirting with me after the gym and asked me if I wanted to meet up with her for some drinks. I rejected her and told her that I was married. And when I got home, my wife started to hug me and apologise. When I asked her what happened, she told me that her best friend suggested a test for my loyalty. So they asked a mutual friend to flirt with me and asked me out. And I passed. Yay!!.”The man said “he was really p*****. I'm done with her antics. WIBTA if I ask her to move out?”Predictably, Reddit users were divided in their opinion on the issue.While some expressed sympathy with the man, saying he was right in asking his pregnant wife to move out, others poured scorn on him for not treating the his wife’s mood swings “like a medical issue.”