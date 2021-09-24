'Side-Eye Chloe' Meme From 2013 to Be Auctioned Off as NFT

With the help of NFTs (non-fungible tokens), meme-subjects have found a new way of redeeming their fame over which they never really had any control. One of the popular memes created in 2013 was of a two-year-old girl Chloe who gave her mother a side-eye when she and her elder sister were told that they will be going to Disneyland. Chloe, who was sitting in the backseat of the car wearing a purple colour top, reacting to the news became the face that was circulated across the internet as a meme. To leverage on her popularity, Chloe’s family have now decided to sell the meme as an NFT.

Selling the meme as an NFT will provide a digital certificate of ownership for the piece, but it will bear no copyright. Hence, the winner of the auction will own the digital token representing the meme, but not the meme itself. According to a report by BBC, the Utah-based family has decided to auction off the image as an NFT with its bidding starting at 5 Ethereum, a form of cryptocurrency worth roughly $15,000 (Rs 11,06,767).

Talking to BBC, Chloe’s mother, Katie described it as a “cool opportunity” especially if there is a fan of her daughter out there who loves the meme and wishes to own it. The report also shared Chloe’s reaction, who is 10-year-old now and finds the NFT idea “pretty cool.”

It was in September 2013 when Chloe’s mother Katie uploaded a video of her two daughters reacting to the Disneyland surprise on YouTube, when Chloe’s disapproving reaction became an internet sensation. The video has been viewed over 20 million times since it was uploaded on Lily and Chloe YouTube channel.

As Katie broke the news of going to Disneyland, the elder daughter started crying, but then the camera panned over to Chloe who was looking at her mother with apprehensive side-eye. Chloe’s reaction was enhanced because of her cute buck-toothed face which went on to become one of the most recognisable memes on the internet.

