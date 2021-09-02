Sidharth Shukla Not Only One, 2 Other Actors Passed Away From Cardiac Arrest in 2021

The sudden death of actor Sidharth Shukla has once again left people contemplating the fragile nature of life. The 40-year-old actor suffered a massive heart attack, an official at the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai confirmed.

Sidharth Shukla started his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show “Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na". He later appeared on shows such as “Jaane Pehchaane Se… Ye Ajnabbi", “Love U Zindagi" but became a household name with “Balika Vadhu".

The Internet has been expressing its shock at the sudden death of the young actor. Read all the reactions here:

In April this year, another actor, Amit Mistry, who played character roles in several Hindi and Gujarati films and series, passed away due to cardiac arrest. In his most recent role, he played the protagonist’s uncle in the web series “Bandish Bandits".

The 47-year-old actor was at his residence in Andheri with his mother when he breathed his last at around 9.30am. “He woke up, had his breakfast and even exercised before he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was absolutely fit and fine. Amit had no underlining medical condition. It’s an absolutely shocking news," the actor’s manager Maharshi Desai told PTI.

Another much-loved actor and also Sidharth’s co-star in “Balika Vadhu", Surekha Sikri, died of cardiac arrest in July this year. In a statement shared with the media, her agent said the actor had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke. “Three-time national award-winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke," the actor’s agent Vivek Sidhwani said.

