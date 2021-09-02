Sidharth Shukla's 2017 Tweet 'Death is Not the Greatest Loss' Resurfaces Online

The shocking death of popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla earlier today left his fans reeling, with old episodes, photographs and tweets from his social media going viral. The latest such poignant material that is being rediscovered by fans is an old tweet from 2017, where the actor surmised about death and the philosophy of life. “Death is not the greatest loss in life .The greatest loss is what dies inside of us while we live….." he had written on the microblogging platform. From back in 2017, continuing till last year, the post had been flooded with good wishes from concerned fans. Today, after the news of his death came to light, the tweet began to go viral again, with heartbroken fans expressing their shock and grief. Take a look at what they had to say below.

Death is not the greatest loss in life .The greatest loss is what dies inside of us while we live…..— Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) October 24, 2017

May God rewards you a peaceful afterlife!💔— Sʜᴜʙʜᴀᴍ (@ishubham04) September 2, 2021

No Sid death is the greatest loss … I don't agree …why why why …ye nhi hona tha …kyu hua… tum kyu chle gye 😭😭😭😭 ..hum kya kre ab— Dakshita Sidheart (@DakshitaSidhea1) September 2, 2021

Never imagined that we will witness this💔💔💔— Urooj. SidNaaz 💞Emotional Attachment 😎🤭 (@librarulz1) September 2, 2021

The late actor’s last Instagram post, too, has been reflooded with comments and condolences with fans lamenting the uncertainty of life. In the post, the actor is seen holding a placard and thanking frontline workers for their selfless help for the patients. “To all the frontline warriors, a thank you from the heart! You risk your lives, work for countless hours, and comfort patients who couldn’t be with their families. You truly are the bravest! Being on the frontline surly isn’t easy, but we really appreciate your efforts," Shukla had written.

Apart from these, another of his old tweets and even an old episode from ‘Balika Vadhu’ starring Shukla had gone viral earlier today. “Life’s too short to worry about what others say or think about you …….. just enjoy life .. have fun … and give them something to talk about," Sidharth Shukla tweeted earlier this year in February. The ‘Balika Vadhu’ episode in question features him and co-star Pratyusha Banerjee, who died by suicide in 2016, in a now-gutting wedding episode. The two characters, Shukla’s Shiv and Banerjee’s Anandi, can be seen in elaborate wedding attire, participating in several post-wedding rituals. The two characters can be seen gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes and also engaging in some romantic banter, where Anandi addresses Shiv as “Collector sahab". In the 2008 drama, Shukla plays a Collector who marries the titular character, Anandi.

Shukla passed away at the age of 40 after suffering a massive heart attack, in Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital today.

