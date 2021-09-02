Sidharth Shukla's Last Instagram Post Paying Tribute to Frontline Workers is Viral

Actor Sidharth Shukla‘s death has sent shockwaves across the television and film industry. Shukla, who has acted in several daily shows and was the winner of Bigg Boss 13, passed away after suffering a massive heart attack, a statement by Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital on Thursday said. He was 40. “He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago,” a senior Cooper Hospital official confirmed.

Amid the shocking news, the actor’s last Instagram post has been reflooded with comments and condolences with fans lamenting the uncertainty of life. In the post, the actor is seen holding a placard and thanking frontline workers for their selfless help for the patients.

“To all the frontline warriors, a thank you from the heart! You risk your lives, work for countless hours, and comfort patients who couldn’t be with their families. You truly are the bravest! Being on the frontline surly isn’t easy, but we really appreciate your efforts," Shukla had written.

Fans, heartbroken over the actor’s shockingly untimely demise started commenting on the post. One user wrote, “This loss is so shaking and unbelievable.

Another user wrote, “Still can’t believe! Rest in peace !", while yet another person commented, “Hard to accept this Reality that he is gone. too soon bro, Inspiration of millions. Living in."

Fans have taken to social media to mourn Shukla’s demise and people flooded his social media handles to condole his passing. In between, an old tweet by the late actor also went viral where he had spoken on the ‘uncertainty of life and encouraged everyone to live life in the best way possible.

“Life’s too short to worry about what others say or think about you …….. just enjoy life .. have fun … and give them something to talk about," Sidharth had tweeted earlier this year.

Shukla was best known for his role in the long-running TV show Balika Vadhu and as Bigg Boss 13 winner.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here