Sidhu Moose Wala Speaking About Death in Old Video Shows He Lived 'Fearless' Life

Sidhu Moose Wala’s shocking demise yesterday sent fans and fellow artists reeling. Moose Wala was seriously injured after unidentified persons opened fire at him in Punjab’s Mansa district on Sunday, police said. The incident took place a day after the Punjab government withdrew his security cover. Social media has been flooded by mourning fans sharing photos, videos and other relics from the life of the ragingly popular Punjabi singer. Among these was a clip where Moose Wala could be heard sharing his philosophy on life and death.

In hindsight of the tragedy, much of Moose Wala’s last posts on social media appeared in new light for his fans. His last song The Last Ride, which was released earlier this month, uncannily, talked about death too. Fans took to the comment section of the song to pay their tributes and condolences. One fan wrote, “We don’t know today will be your last ride 😭 Miss you bhai ji 😢 ♥.” Another fan wrote, “My bro predicted his own death 😭😭😭”. Another fan added, “He dedicated this track to himself but he didn’t know that he will be died very soon. He will always live in our hearts. We won’t be forgotten you Sidhu moose waleya. Rip legend Gone forever💔”

Punjab Director General of Police V K Bhawra on Sunday said the killing of Moose Wala seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang was involved in it. A special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to investigate the incident.

The DGP said the name of Moose Wala’s manager Shaganpreet had figured in the murder of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera last year. Shagunpreet had fled to Australia. This murder appeared to be in retaliation of Middukhera’s murder, the top police officer said.

He said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind this incident, adding that one of the members of the gang from Canada had taken the responsibility of the murder. One Canada-based Goldy Brar had claimed the responsibility of the murder of Moose Wala, the PTI quoted official sources as saying.

