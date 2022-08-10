Sidhu Moose Wala's '295' to Bhangra: Punjabi Beats Roar at CWG 2022 Closing Ceremony

The Commonwealth Games 2022 closing ceremony at Birmingham got a new dimension with the many Punjabi songs playing there, including ‘295’ by the late Sidhu Moose Wala. Panjabi MC’s ‘Mundiyan To Bachke’ also played; it is the first ever Bhangra song to reach the UK top 10 in 2002 and represents a generation across Birmingham in the 90s amid a cultural phenomenon known as the Day Timers – when young British Asians went to daytime nightclubs. Rajinder Singh’s song was also played.

Videos of the Punjabi beats ringing out over Alexander stadium were shared by many people on Twitter. Bhangra dancers performing at the ceremony also won applause.

Punjabi songs at Closing Ceremony of #CWG at #Birmingham.

in case u missed watching.. pic.twitter.com/5XDIseusZQ — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) August 9, 2022

Closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games at Birmingham, England where Punjabi music and songs were prominently played. Every Indian should feel proud of it pic.twitter.com/IchosSnUS0 — Sarabjit Singh Kahlon (@rightvsrong) August 9, 2022

The state of Victoria, Australia will be the next host of the Commonwealth Games in March 2026.

With the Flag Handover Ceremony, signifying the official handover of the Commonwealth Games from Birmingham to Victoria, which will be the first true multi-city Commonwealth Games in Geelong, Ballarat, Bendigo and Gippsland.

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, declared the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games over. “You have inspired us and hopefully the future generations. You have demonstrated what unites us. On behalf of the Majesty of the Queen, our patron, and in the name of the Commonwealth Games Federation, I proclaim Birmingham 2022 closed,” he said, as fireworks lit up the Birmingham sky.

There we go. The Commonwealth Flag has been lowered, and handed over to Team Australia, signifying the end of Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games@CommGamesAUS #BIRMINGHAM #Birmingham2022 pic.twitter.com/aeNjw4V071 — Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) August 8, 2022

Achanta Sharath Kamal and Nikhat Zareen were Team India’s flagbearers for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony on Monday.

More than 4,500 athletes competed from 72 countries over the past 11 days. There were 20 musical performances, which included musical legends Goldie and Beverley Knight collaborating on the iconic Inner City Life’ in a tribute to Wolverhampton’s pioneering role in rave culture and 80s street art.

(With PTI inputs)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here