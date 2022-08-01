Sidhu Moosewala Fans Perform Bhangra to Late Singer's 'Levels' in Heartfelt Tribute

Iconic singer Sidhu Moosewala’s death has left a huge vacuum in the music industry and also in the hearts of his fans. Although the legend has left us for his heavenly abode, his legacy still lives on. The reason we are saying this is because the internet has brought forth a video of a dance group paying tribute to the late singer. The video shows a group of people doing bhangra to Sidhu Moosewala’s famous track Levels, and it is making a lot of buzz on the internet. The impeccable synchronisation and perfect rhythmic steps to the euphoric track are just mesmerising to watch.

The viral video was posted along with the caption that read, “Sade Level De Ni Haan Diye! A small clip from our Sidhu Moosewala tribute this past weekend.” The now-viral video opens with around fifteen people standing in a V formation. They began their performance with hand tutting and then kept us all intrigued till the end by switching to bhangra and giddha. Posted by an Instagram page called Bhangra Empire, the video shows the dancers clad in the traditional Punjabi outfits and dancing to Levels.

The dancers can be seen performing at the forefront of a big screen that reads “Dil Da Ni Mada,” which is another hit by Siddhu Moose Wala. The amazingly synchronised performance is too good to miss out on the internet today. The comments section was flooded with red heart and fire emoticons.

While praising the impressive combination of bhangra and tutting, one user commented, “Tutting with bhangra, wow!” and ended with a red heart emoticon. Another wrote, “Great tribute with awesome performance.” A third user wrote, “Bomb, what a tribute man,” and ended with a handful of fire emoticons.

So far the video has garnered more than two lakh likes and has been played over 2.5 million times.

