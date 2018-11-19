English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sign Language Interpreter's Expression While Explaining Brexit has Made this Video go Viral
Brexit agreement explained in 12 seconds.
Image credits: Ell Potter / Twitter
A video of a sign language interpreter explaining the chaos surrounding the Brexit has gone viral, all thanks to the woman's expressions.
An announcement last week that Britain has struck a draft divorce agreement with the EU triggered a political crisis in Britain, with the deal roundly savaged by both the opposition and large chunks of Theresa May's own Conservatives.
Two Cabinet ministers and several junior government members quit, and more than 20 lawmakers have submitted letters of no confidence in May.
Forty-eight such letters or 15 per cent of Conservative lawmakers are needed for a leadership challenge vote.
When asked about the attacks directed at her, May said: "It doesn't distract me. Politics is a tough business and I've been in it for a long time."
Reporting this, a BBC sign language interpreter has managed to grab everyone's attention by perfectly summing up the mayhem that is the Brexit agreement in under 12 seconds.
The video posted by Ell Potter showing the interpreter explaining the Brexit resignations on BBC news show has been viewed over 4M times since it was uploaded on Thursday.
While the Brexit agreement may have jolted Britain, the video caused ripples on the website. "I never thought that. This is a perfect example that words aren't necessary to convey feelings. It is not only the interpreter's signing but her facial expressions. We speak in many ways aside from words. It is a great post," wrote one viewer.
When asked about her facial expressions, several came out to explain the now-viral interpreter's mannerisms.
When Potter's video started doing the rounds, she followed up with a tweet saying she was neither laughing at the interpreter nor the deaf and signing community.
"To be clear, as this tweet takes off & people add their own comments, I am not laughing at this incredible interpreter or at the deaf & signing community; I think the way she expresses this clusterf**k is amazing, and it's the most accurate analysis of Brexit I have seen today."
(With AP inputs)
The sign language interpreter doing the Brexit Agreement on BBC News is perfectly conveying the perplexing fuckery of this situation #Brexit #BrexitChaos pic.twitter.com/bA66SYMXqN
— Ell Potter (@Pottell) November 15, 2018
While the Brexit agreement may have jolted Britain, the video caused ripples on the website. "I never thought that. This is a perfect example that words aren't necessary to convey feelings. It is not only the interpreter's signing but her facial expressions. We speak in many ways aside from words. It is a great post," wrote one viewer.
I read it as genuine admiration for Britain’s amazing BSL interpreters who do incredible work, often without being named, on TV and stage. They deserve more recognition for their skills.
— Mark Ludmon (@MarkLudmon) November 15, 2018
#BrexitChaos in one look. pic.twitter.com/SgJgkRHojh
— Orion Phoenix AKA WhiskeyOmega (@IamOrionPhoenix) November 15, 2018
I never thought that. This is a perfect example that words aren't necessary to convey feelings. It is not only the interpreter's signing but her facial expressions. We speak in many ways aside from words. It is a great post.
— RBChessi (@rbchessi) November 15, 2018
i love how she spelled out "sh1tshow" lol
— (@David__Keeley) November 15, 2018
British Sign Language has a clarity and directness many spoken languages lack.
— Madison (@MadisonHay1956) November 15, 2018
That’s cracking...what a great GIF that would make..
— Fionna O'Leary #FBPE #BrexitBetraysBritain (@fascinatorfun) November 15, 2018
Is she available for #Trump Press Conferences as well?#ThursdayThoughts
— The Freedom Cactus (@Freedom_Cactus) November 15, 2018
I don't understand sign language, but I can understand her explanation of #Brexit perfectly.#BrexitChaos #BrexitShambles https://t.co/utyAbGwui6
— Heather Hughson (@HNHughson) November 16, 2018
This is brilliant. A huge endorsement for the expressive power of sign language.
— Pete Flynn (@PeteFlynn5) November 15, 2018
Sign languages around the world use spatial and facial markers as grammar indicators. Where you place your hands, the drop of a shoulder, the speed of a moving sign are similar to vocal inflection. (I trained as an ASL interpreter, though never made it a career)
— ML Hart (@MsMartha_writer) November 15, 2018
(With AP inputs)
