GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Sign Language Interpreter's Expression While Explaining Brexit has Made this Video go Viral

Brexit agreement explained in 12 seconds.

News18.com

Updated:November 19, 2018, 10:35 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sign Language Interpreter's Expression While Explaining Brexit has Made this Video go Viral
Image credits: Ell Potter / Twitter
Loading...
A video of a sign language interpreter explaining the chaos surrounding the Brexit has gone viral, all thanks to the woman's expressions.

An announcement last week that Britain has struck a draft divorce agreement with the EU triggered a political crisis in Britain, with the deal roundly savaged by both the opposition and large chunks of Theresa May's own Conservatives.

Two Cabinet ministers and several junior government members quit, and more than 20 lawmakers have submitted letters of no confidence in May.

Forty-eight such letters or 15 per cent of Conservative lawmakers are needed for a leadership challenge vote.

When asked about the attacks directed at her, May said: "It doesn't distract me. Politics is a tough business and I've been in it for a long time."

Reporting this, a BBC sign language interpreter has managed to grab everyone's attention by perfectly summing up the mayhem that is the Brexit agreement in under 12 seconds.

The video posted by Ell Potter showing the interpreter explaining the Brexit resignations on BBC news show has been viewed over 4M times since it was uploaded on Thursday.

While the Brexit agreement may have jolted Britain, the video caused ripples on the website. "I never thought that. This is a perfect example that words aren't necessary to convey feelings. It is not only the interpreter's signing but her facial expressions. We speak in many ways aside from words. It is a great post," wrote one viewer.





























When asked about her facial expressions, several came out to explain the now-viral interpreter's mannerisms.



When Potter's video started doing the rounds, she followed up with a tweet saying she was neither laughing at the interpreter nor the deaf and signing community.

"To be clear, as this tweet takes off & people add their own comments, I am not laughing at this incredible interpreter or at the deaf & signing community; I think the way she expresses this clusterf**k is amazing, and it's the most accurate analysis of Brexit I have seen today."

(With AP inputs)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...