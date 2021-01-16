Signal Faced Outage Due to Millions of New Users and Elon Musk Was Around to Troubleshoot

Signal, an encrypted messaging service, saw a meteoric rise in its downloads worldwide in the past few days following a "controversial" update in the privacy policy by the rival app WhatsApp. But the influx of users migrating to the Internet's "new-find" has been so high, Signal finally faced the heat on Friday.

In a statement issued by the messaging app on Twitter, the company said: "Signal is experiencing technical difficulties. We are working hard to restore service as quickly as possible."

The cause of global outage? Millions upon millions moving to Signal, the company informed.

"We have been adding new servers and extra capacity at a record pace every single day this week nonstop, but today exceeded even our most optimistic projections. Millions upon millions of new users are sending a message that privacy matters. We appreciate your patience."

Signal further added that they were working towards the capacity of the app while maintaining privacy, a promise that eventually catapulted it to a shattering number of downloads. "We are making progress towards getting the service back online. Privacy is our top priority, but adding capacity is a close second right now."

As thousands, if not more, Signal users around the world seemed confused as to why their messages were taking an eternity to deliver or hit their inboxes, world's richest person Elon Musk came up with nifty advice, perhaps a suggestion as to why Signal was facing outage. So, naturally, Musk tweeted at them.

Just a few days ago, Musk's single tweet supporting Signal set the Internet and app's download button on app stores on fire.

Signal is an instant messaging app developed by a non-profit organisation called Signal Foundation. The app was launched in 2014 as a messenger focused on privacy. Signal's tagline is also "say hello to privacy." Signal also comes with end-to-end encryption like WhatsApp and is available for all devices including Android, iPhone, iPad, Windows, Mac, and Linux.

Signal Foundation, the company that has made Signal Private Messenger was set up by former WhatsApp co-founder Brien Acton who had parted ways with WhatsApp in 2017. While Signal does provide pretty much all similar features to WhatsApp, it does not allow back up of chats on Google Drive or iCloud. Further, it does not allow groups to add people automatically unless the individuals give their assent.