Signal Poured Coffee and Gave a Major Burn to WhatsApp's Controversial Privacy Policy Update

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has been in the news for the past few months for all the wrong reasons. On May 15, WhatsApp’s new yet controversial privacy policy finally came into effect. The much-criticized yet implementation that has been significantly delayed because of user feedback was still pushed through. Albeit with one tiny change. No, nothing within the privacy policy has really changed, except that WhatsApp won’t simply delete your WhatsApp account if you don’t accept it. Instead, you’ll still lose a whole lot of functionality instead at some point.

Noting the date on the calendar, WhatsApp’s verified Twitter account notified the users about the update with a rather interesting tweet.

“*checks calendar. pours coffee*. OK. Let’s do this. No, we can’t see your personal messages. No, we won’t delete your account. Yes, you can accept at any time."

*checks calendar. pours coffee*. OK. Let’s do this. No, we can’t see your personal messages. No, we won’t delete your account. Yes, you can accept at any time.— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) May 14, 2021

It was a matter of time, the app’s rival and the Elon Musk-backed Signal was once again around to make its presence felt with a direct jibe at Mark Zuckerberg’s WhatsApp.

*checks calendar. pours coffee.* Today’s a great day to switch to privacy. https://t.co/1fIvUmpPJr— Signal (@signalapp) May 15, 2021

Unfortunately for WhatsApp, this wasn’t the first instance of Signal taking shots at it or its owner.

Earlier last month, Zuckerberg was among the 533 million Facebook users from 106 countries whose personal information was reportedly leaked by hackers on April 3. Zuckerberg’s phone number, location, name, date of birth, marriage information and Facebook user ID were among the stolen personal data published on a hacker forum on Saturday. Cyber researcher Dave Walker confirmed that Facebook co-founders Chris Hughes and Dustin Moskovitz’ personal details were also leaked with the data. On April 4, Walker tweeted, “Regarding the #FacebookLeak, of the 533M people in the leak – the irony is that Mark Zuckerberg is regrettably included in the leak as well."

In another tweet, the security expert on Twitter alleged that Zuckerberg was a user of the Signal app.

“In another turn of events, Mark Zuckerberg also respects his own privacy, by using a chat app that has end-to-end encryption and isn’t owned by @facebook," Dave Walker wrote on Twitter.

Sharing a news article that mentioned Zuckerberg’s presence on WhatsApp’s rival app, Signal wrote: “With the May 15th WhatsApp Terms of Service acceptance deadline fast approaching, Mark leads by example."

Thinking of deleting your WhatsApp profile for good? Here’s a nifty guide on how to go about it.

