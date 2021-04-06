Signal Trolls Mark Zuckerberg After Facebook CEO Found 'Using' WhatsApp's Rival App

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was among the 533 million Facebook users from 106 countries whose personal information was reportedly leaked by hackers on April 3. Zuckerberg’s phone number, location, name, date of birth, marriage information and Facebook user ID were among the stolen personal data published on a hacker forum on Saturday. Cyber researcher Dave Walker confirmed that Facebook co-founders Chris Hughes and Dustin Moskovitz’ personal details were also leaked with the data. On April 4, Walker tweeted, “Regarding the #FacebookLeak, of the 533M people in the leak – the irony is that Mark Zuckerberg is regrettably included in the leak as well."

In another tweet, the security expert on Twitter alleged that Zuckerberg was a user of the Signal app.

“In another turn of events, Mark Zuckerberg also respects his own privacy, by using a chat app that has end-to-end encryption and isn’t owned by @facebook," Dave Walker wrote on Twitter.

“This is the number associated with his account from the recent Facebook leak," Walker wrote sharing a screenshot of Zuckerberg’s alleged leaked phone number which stated: “Mark Zuckerberg is on Signal."

In another turn of events, Mark Zuckerberg also respects his own privacy, by using a chat app that has end-to-end encryption and isn't owned by @facebookThis is the number associated with his account from the recent facebook leak. https://t.co/AXbXrF4ZxE — Dave Walker (@Daviey) April 4, 2021

Responding to this new development, the official Twitter account of the Signal app took shots at Zuckerberg on the microblogging site Twitter.

Sharing a news article that mentions Zuckerberg’s presence on WhatsApp’s rival app, Signal wrote: “With the May 15th WhatsApp Terms of Service acceptance deadline fast approaching, Mark leads by example."

With the May 15th WhatsApp Terms of Service acceptance deadline fast approaching, Mark leads by example:https://t.co/Mt5YksaAxL— Signal (@signalapp) April 6, 2021

What is Signal?

This was in reference to the “controversial" update in the privacy policy by WhatsApp (owned by Zuckerberg) that caused major outrage earlier this year. Initially, February 8 was chosen as the date for the rollout of WhatsApp policies but the dates got delayed and pushed back to May 15, a report in BGR stated.

Signal is an instant messaging app developed by a non-profit organisation called Signal Foundation. The app was launched in 2014 as a messenger focused on privacy. Signal’s tagline is also “say hello to privacy." Signal also comes with end-to-end encryption like WhatsApp and is available for all devices including Android, iPhone, iPad, Windows, Mac, and Linux.

Signal Foundation, the company that has made Signal Private Messenger was set up by former WhatsApp co-founder Brien Acton who had parted ways with WhatsApp in 2017. While Signal does provide pretty much all similar features to WhatsApp, it does not allow back up of chats on Google Drive or iCloud. Further, it does not allow groups to add people automatically unless the individuals give their assent.

On January 7, Tesla chief Elon Musk tweeted: “Use Signal." Musk’s single tweet supporting Signal set the Internet and app’s download button on app stores on fire.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here