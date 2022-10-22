Sikh Man Breaks into Bhangra in 'Legendary Welcome' to Friend at Heathrow Airport

While living away from family can be challenging at times, when we are reunited with our near and dear ones after a prolonged absence, the entire melancholy disappears. And what better way to welcome your friend abroad than with a dance performance? A power-packed Bhangra dance by a Sikh man while welcoming his friend at London’s Heathrow Airport is going viral.

A man crosses the railing, walks towards his friend, and breaks into bhangra after spotting him leaving the airport with all of his belongings loaded into a trolley. The duo dances around the luggage trolley in front of the other arriving travellers and individuals waiting for their loved ones. The video ultimately comes to an end as they both joyfully embrace one another and greet the other members at the waiting gate.

“This has to be one of the most legendary welcomes at Heathrow Airport.”, wrote Twitter user UBIUB2 Southall in the caption for the video. The video has received more than 16,900 views since it was shared.

Twitter users reacted positively to the enthusiastic and heartfelt welcome and expressed their thoughts on the same.

One user commented, “Will go anywhere in world…Bhangra, Punjabi and Indians …will create the perfect environment..salute to every indian…jai hind.”

“Have only people in your life who make your heart dance like this, ” commented another user.

A third user commented, “To all my Punjabi bros – this is how we meet the next time.”

With the Punjabi diaspora being widespread around the world, bhangra, a type of traditional folk dance from Punjab, has gained worldwide fame.

