Sikh Man in US Sells Fuel at Rs 39,000 Loss a Day as 'People Don't Have Money'

A Sikh man in the US is selling fuel to customers at his gas station at tremendous loss to himself. Jaswiendre Singh, a gas station owner in Phoenix, loses about $500 every month by selling fuel at lower rates than his purchase price. As per a Times Now report, Singh sells gas at $5.19 a gallon, which is 47 cents less than the price at which he buys it. He sells about 3,785 litres of gas each day. In the age of inflation, selflessness is not something many can afford. But Singh’s choice to stand apart has led to him being hailed a hero on social media.

Singh’s reason? “People don’t have the money right now. My mother and my father did teach us to help if you have something,” he said. The losses have forced him and his wife to work overtime. In March, his selling price was 10 cents less than the cost of purchase. He said that it didn’t matter, and that “God gave [him] the help.” He said he wanted to help people- not to make money- and that he was very happy doing so.

Jaswiendre Singh is willing to lose $500 daily from gas sales at his convenience store by selling it at lower prices just to give his customers a break. This guy is what community is all about. https://t.co/462EiEMY1m — GunSafetyNow Patriot Freedom Eagle (@PatFreedomEagle) June 11, 2022

A truly good person. I don't live in Arizona but #thankyou #JaswiendreSingh😇 Phoenix gas station owner sells gas 50 cents a gallon cheaper than what he buys it for to help customers https://t.co/gKTaj5oWV4 — loose leaf (@looselief) June 10, 2022

Feeling happy to see this kind of humanity nowadays. 💯

Huge Respect 🙏#Humanity #JaswiendreSingh pic.twitter.com/pHS6ex6WaN — Sahil Munjal (@sahilmunjal85) June 12, 2022

Not all heroes wear capes. If only more people could stand up against the Corporate price gouging like this man and woman running the Phoenix gas station. https://t.co/ebRZTte1kH — AaronG 🇺🇦🌻 (@AaronG24601) June 12, 2022

Not long ago, another instance of kindness had stood out. An Indian eatery in Kyiv turned into a shelter for Indian students as well as Ukrainian nationals when the Russian invasion first started. The Times of India reported that the owner had then given shelter to at least 70 people. “Saathiya” restaurant owner Manish Dave said that the restaurant became a bomb shelter of sorts as it eas situated in the basement of Chokolivs’kyi Boulevard. Ukrainian nationals also flocked to the restaurant in hope of shelter, Dave said, adding that he had been providing food for everyone. Before war broke out, Saathiya restaurant in Ukraine was a popular haunt among Indian students in the country.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.