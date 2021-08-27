Sikh Foundation at Forefront of Covid-19 Crisis to Now Shelter, Feed Afghan Refugees

During the deadly coronavirus second wave, when the government at both state and central levels were also gasping to cope up with the number of patients, a lot of NGOs and help groups came forward to support families with food, shelter and medicine and sometimes even set up hospital accommodations for mildly virus-affected patients. In a similar vein, as we see the Afghanistan crisis unfolding in front of our eyes, some of these NGOs have yet again stepped up to provide some relief to these hapless, displaced people.

The Hemkunt Foundation, based out of Gurugram had been a force to reckon with during the deadly second wave of coronavirus. They supplied oxygen cylinders, food to those in distress and continued to do so for the longest time. The foundation has now again stepped up and is helping out the Afghan refugees who have been flown to India after the Taliban took over the warn-torn country.

The foundation shared information related to its contact details and have come forward to provide whatever help with food, lodgings and basic requirements these displaced people might need before they can settle down again. The members have a 24X7 helpline and email for anyone who wants to reach out to them.

Explaining the kind of help the foundation will provide, Harteerath Singh, whose family runs the NGO said they are also putting up tents for the families who are being flown in to India during the crisis. “We are currently preparing a camp for refugees who are coming in from Afghanistan and we are at least setting up 500 tents which are water proof, insulated and we also have a lot of space to accommodate people. We have coolers, water, food and all kinds of provisions for them to be comfortable."

Singh also mentioned the NGO will be taking in people across all religion and caste, provided they have their passports and visas with them.

The Gurgaon-based NGO had been involved with charity work for long and during the Covid-19, started distributing oxygen cylinders to COVID-19 patients through its network of volunteers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here