Sikh Reality Show Celebrity Gets Hate Mail for 'Offending' Religion by 'Being Gay'

British-Indian reality television star Rav Bansal has been targeted for being a gay Sikh man. Bansal, a Sikh man who recently came out in public about his sexuality, recently received a letter accusing him of "lustful behaviour" that is prohibited by Sikhism.

Bansal, who was last seen as a contestant on "Great British Bake Off' in 2016, took to Twitter to post the letter, written anonymously by someone who claimed to be a member of the Sikh community.

The letter began by saying that though the writer had been Bansal's fan since they saw him on TV and had followed his career since, coming out has a gay man had "deeply offended" and disappointed them. "...you opened up about being gay and Sikh, and I couldn't have been more disappointed," the letter read.

The writer further added that they had children and they did not want to "expose" them to "inappropriate material".

"Sikhism explicitly says that lustful behaviour is prohibited and the fact that you went public with this (being gay) concerns me", the letter further added.

The writer goes on to say that Bansal's coming out had deeply affected the community, many of whose members look up to him as a star. "Very rarely do us Sikhs see ourselves represented on TV and many of us were excited to see you excel...you have thrown that all away by being gay," the letter concluded.

Bansal, who shared the letter on Twitter, though he had expected resistance from people when he come out, reality sometimes bit more than he had expected. "For the most part I have been able to ignore it, but this letter cut me a bit deeper. Annoyingly, it upset me more than I should have allowed it to," Bansal wrote on the microblogging site.

"Religion should never be used to justify hate," he added.

When I decided to come out publicly I expected to be faced with some negativity. For the most part I have been able to ignore it, but this letter cut me a bit deeper. Annoyingly, it upset me more than I should have allowed it to. Religion should never be used to justify hate 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/oWnRCWG8TS — Rav Bansal (@RavSBansal) September 26, 2019

Many on Twitter came out in support of the star.

Oh Rav this is so grim and am sorry you had to read this. Sending lots of love xx — Andrew Smyth (@cakesmyth) September 26, 2019

Bigotry. Ignore it. You've done our community a great service by coming out. Many people will feel inspired by your example. — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) September 26, 2019

Just because someone’s offended, doesn’t mean they’re right. I think you’re wonderful, Rav. I think you’re a sweet man with a beautiful heart, and I think you’d be a credit to any community. I’m sorry you had to read something so foolish and hurtful x — Dan Beasley-Harling (@DBeasleyHarling) September 26, 2019

Absolutely piece of shit My darling Rav. You are worth more and are more than any opinion or small minded individual. You are brave strong and loved ❤️❤️❤️ — Candice Brown (@CandiceBrown) September 26, 2019

If an idea or a person or a group is devoid of compassion and kindness, they or it, have lost any moral high ground or have not yet developed as a person or idea. Under baked, soggy bottom. Rise above it. At the very yeast. I’m stopping before I get too pun- jabi. — Sanjeev Bhaskar (@TVSanjeev) September 26, 2019

This is not the first time that Bansal has taken to Twitter to share hate he received in the UK. In 2016, Bansal had posted about how he had been called a "pa***i" from the "Not so British Bake Off".

So today I was asked 'are you the p*ki on the not so British bake off?' Really, in 2016? 😠 — Rav Bansal (@RavSBansal) September 1, 2016

