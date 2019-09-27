Take the pledge to vote

Sikh Reality Show Celebrity Gets Hate Mail for 'Offending' Religion by 'Being Gay'

'Very rarely do us Sikhs see ourselves represented on TV and many of us were excited to see you excel...you have thrown that all away by being gay', the letter read.

News18.com

Updated:September 27, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
Sikh Reality Show Celebrity Gets Hate Mail for 'Offending' Religion by 'Being Gay'
Image credit: Twitter/Rav Bansal
British-Indian reality television star Rav Bansal has been targeted for being a gay Sikh man. Bansal, a Sikh man who recently came out in public about his sexuality, recently received a letter accusing him of "lustful behaviour" that is prohibited by Sikhism.

Bansal, who was last seen as a contestant on "Great British Bake Off' in 2016, took to Twitter to post the letter, written anonymously by someone who claimed to be a member of the Sikh community.

The letter began by saying that though the writer had been Bansal's fan since they saw him on TV and had followed his career since, coming out has a gay man had "deeply offended" and disappointed them. "...you opened up about being gay and Sikh, and I couldn't have been more disappointed," the letter read.

The writer further added that they had children and they did not want to "expose" them to "inappropriate material".

"Sikhism explicitly says that lustful behaviour is prohibited and the fact that you went public with this (being gay) concerns me", the letter further added.

The writer goes on to say that Bansal's coming out had deeply affected the community, many of whose members look up to him as a star. "Very rarely do us Sikhs see ourselves represented on TV and many of us were excited to see you excel...you have thrown that all away by being gay," the letter concluded.

Bansal, who shared the letter on Twitter, though he had expected resistance from people when he come out, reality sometimes bit more than he had expected. "For the most part I have been able to ignore it, but this letter cut me a bit deeper. Annoyingly, it upset me more than I should have allowed it to," Bansal wrote on the microblogging site.

"Religion should never be used to justify hate," he added.

Many on Twitter came out in support of the star.

This is not the first time that Bansal has taken to Twitter to share hate he received in the UK. In 2016, Bansal had posted about how he had been called a "pa***i" from the "Not so British Bake Off".

