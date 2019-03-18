US Comedian Trolled After Saying She Felt 'Threatened' of Sikh Passengers in Her Flight

Hi @jess_hilarious, becoming alarmed by a Sikh man in a turban on a plane & viewing him as a threat is being complicit w/ white supremacy. Do you know that the Sikh turban stands for fighting injustice & oppression? Our communities must stand together, not tear each other down. https://t.co/3sBPJp3uhc — Jo Kaur (@SikhFeminist) March 17, 2019

@jess_hilarious you are racist af & sound so damn ignorant. The Sikh man was minding his business, is that what you felt THREATENED about?! #JessHilarious pic.twitter.com/b2DdZJYvU5 — s a r a (@sara_zfa) March 17, 2019

Who is this Jess Hilarious who got 4 Sikh men kicked off an airplane because she is afraid of Muslims? One day after 50 Muslims were slaughtered while praying? I mean...I know people aren’t embarrassed to be hateful in public anymore...but is nobody embarrassed to be stupid? — Lexi Alexander (@Lexialex) March 17, 2019

My community, the Sikh community, has been under attack since 9/11. I am so proud that we have not responded by trying to differentiate ourselves from Muslims but by standing in solidarity with them. I am thankful to organizers who have helped us embrace this frame. — Aditi Juneja (@AditiJuneja3) March 17, 2019

I thought I'd reshare this after @jess_hilarious managed to get 4 Sikhs off of a plane because she confused them with Muslims.

I think it's disgusting that she would not only do this, but share that she did this and then think it was something we'd find funny after recent events. https://t.co/2VChRhI7BB — Kat Blaque (@kat_blaque) March 17, 2019

Just a word of thanks to everybody calling out Jess Hilarious on her awful, islamophobic actions & her endangering of innocent Sikhs. Means the world to see folks stepping up & speaking up. — Anil Dash (@anildash) March 17, 2019

Hi @jess_hilarious,



I hear that you're fearful of people who look like me. Let me know if you ever want to chat. I'm happy to show you we're normal(ish) people and that you have nothing to fear.



peace,

a sikh https://t.co/RTmwziDeO5 — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) March 18, 2019

This isn't about siding with every other BIPOC. This is about "Jess Hilarious" being an ignorant coward and Islamophobe. It's 2019, too late not to know Sikhs from Muslims -- and what if they *were* Muslims? Just let people live! Goddamn it, black people *should* know better. https://t.co/KEYh8zGEeY — N. K. Jemisin (@nkjemisin) March 17, 2019

The Sikh religion is a beautiful one, and it is also among the most widely misunderstood. Take the time to learn about it, please, starting with this thread: https://t.co/CKTrHWoILo — Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) March 17, 2019

Whether they were Sikhs or Muslim isn't the issue. "They weren't even Muslims" makes it seem like it would be ok to act that way towards Muslims. Stop it b. — Felonious Munk Washington DC 3/29 @drafthousedc (@Felonious_munk) March 17, 2019

Jess Hilarious got some Sikh men kicked off the plane bc she was scared of them bc of their turbans they had on? A black woman has the audacity to stereotype brown men with turbans all while wearing a headscarf herself? So can we stop acting like she’s funny & cancel her already pic.twitter.com/IJfPVRF3Xd — ✌ (@DopealiciousJ) March 17, 2019

.@RelOnFOX star Jess Hilarious is under fire for getting 4 sikh men in turbans removed from her flight after their presence made her “scared."



The ‘comedian’ has been under fire before for using homophobic slurs towards gay men. pic.twitter.com/IV6biHnQce — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 17, 2019

Jess Hilarious is so fucking ignorant. I’m literally disgusted at the fact that this bitch literally had 4 Sikh men removed from a plane because she felt threatened by them. This bitch doesn’t deserve a platform. Period. — (@MJFinesseLover) March 17, 2019

So this ignorant fool @jess_hilarious got scared of a Sikh man on a plane. He said nothing to her. Was no where near her but with her whole chest she upped levels of stupidity and prejudice to a dangerous hight. . .Not so hilarious after all. . . pic.twitter.com/OkZUIUa4YL — Genesis Elijah (@GenesisElijah) March 17, 2019

The fact that Jess hilarious thinks it’s funny to be ‘threatened’ by 4 Sikh people entering the plane because she thought they were Muslim and bragging about them being kicked out after the New Zealand incident is disgusting. pic.twitter.com/LjBxSyuB5T — yas (@Adoomies1) March 17, 2019

A stand-up comedian and actress in the US has drawn flak on social media after she boasted online about getting four Sikh men in turbans kicked off an airplane as she was apparently 'threatened' by them.In the video posted by Instagram comedienne Jess Hilarious on her handle, the woman first mocked the men in turban who appear to be on the same flight as her and implied that she was uncomfortable by their presence.After she was criticized for her racist post, the comedienne hit back saying "F**k y'all, I feel how I feel. I felt threatened and that was it." She went on to post further videos in which she announced that after she put out the video, the plane was evacuated."...I'm never racist, but I spotted something and I put it out earlier. And we just got evacuated from our plane," she said, adding that the airline gave no reason for the said evacuation. In yet another video she posted after this, she claimed that she was back on the plane and that the four men did not re-board. "So how ironic is it that we boarded the same plane and don't see those people," she said.The comedian has seen been receiving severe backlash for her racist Instagram posts that have since been deleted. A compilation of the videos was posted on Twitter by activist Simran Jeet Singh on Sunday and has since been viewed over 2.5 million times.Many have since called out the comedian on Twitter. People from across the world came out in passionate support of the Sikh community that has long been targeted as part of Islamophobic aggression in the US and UK ever since the 9/11 attacks, despite being one of the most generous, humanitarian and peace loving communities in the world. Many also stressed that the men in question hadn't actually done anything or even spoke to Jess.Netizens en masse shared instances of the Sikh community being lauded for their humanitarian efforts.Apparently, Jess was under the impression that the turbaned men were Muslims.After the severe backlash, Jess who had deleted the videos from her Instagram account posted something akin to an apology in her Insta stories. "Look y'all I'm not racist and never have I ever been," she said. "We have Muslims in my family however I was totally unaware of the different types of Muslim so yes I admit I'm ignorant to the facts so teach me," she said.She further added that she did not get anyone thrown off the plane. "I didn't even say shit to anyone else on the plane about how I felt! Again I'm sorry to ALL Muslims... deeply sorry! But I am not a racist loves."This is not the first time that the Rel star has been slammed for insensitivity. Just in February, she was accused of using certain homophobic slurs against an Instagram follower.On the other hand, the Sikh community has won hearts around the world after the members of the community offered their unconditional services to victims of the New Zealand terror attack in two mosques in Christchurch, killing 50.In light of the recent conversation about racism and racial profiling following increased communal attacks, many felt that Jess's comments are highly insensitive and bigoted.It remains unclear if the passengers were thrown off the plane at the woman's insistence or not.