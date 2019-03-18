LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
US Comedian Trolled After Saying She Felt 'Threatened' of Sikh Passengers in Her Flight

Jess Hilarious has seen been receiving severe backlash for her racist Instagram posts that have since been deleted.

Rakhi Bose | News18.com@theotherbose

Updated:March 18, 2019, 7:18 PM IST
US Comedian Trolled After Saying She Felt 'Threatened' of Sikh Passengers in Her Flight
A stand-up comedian and actress in the US has drawn flak on social media after she boasted online about getting four Sikh men in turbans kicked off an airplane as she was apparently 'threatened' by them.

In the video posted by Instagram comedienne Jess Hilarious on her handle, the woman first mocked the men in turban who appear to be on the same flight as her and implied that she was uncomfortable by their presence.

After she was criticized for her racist post, the comedienne hit back saying "F**k y'all, I feel how I feel. I felt threatened and that was it." She went on to post further videos in which she announced that after she put out the video, the plane was evacuated.

"...I'm never racist, but I spotted something and I put it out earlier. And we just got evacuated from our plane," she said, adding that the airline gave no reason for the said evacuation. In yet another video she posted after this, she claimed that she was back on the plane and that the four men did not re-board. "So how ironic is it that we boarded the same plane and don't see those people," she said.

The comedian has seen been receiving severe backlash for her racist Instagram posts that have since been deleted. A compilation of the videos was posted on Twitter by activist Simran Jeet Singh on Sunday and has since been viewed over 2.5 million times.




Many have since called out the comedian on Twitter. People from across the world came out in passionate support of the Sikh community that has long been targeted as part of Islamophobic aggression in the US and UK ever since the 9/11 attacks, despite being one of the most generous, humanitarian and peace loving communities in the world. Many also stressed that the men in question hadn't actually done anything or even spoke to Jess.

Netizens en masse shared instances of the Sikh community being lauded for their humanitarian efforts.














































Apparently, Jess was under the impression that the turbaned men were Muslims.

After the severe backlash, Jess who had deleted the videos from her Instagram account posted something akin to an apology in her Insta stories. "Look y'all I'm not racist and never have I ever been," she said. "We have Muslims in my family however I was totally unaware of the different types of Muslim so yes I admit I'm ignorant to the facts so teach me," she said.

She further added that she did not get anyone thrown off the plane. "I didn't even say shit to anyone else on the plane about how I felt! Again I'm sorry to ALL Muslims... deeply sorry! But I am not a racist loves."

This is not the first time that the Rel star has been slammed for insensitivity. Just in February, she was accused of using certain homophobic slurs against an Instagram follower.

On the other hand, the Sikh community has won hearts around the world after the members of the community offered their unconditional services to victims of the New Zealand terror attack in two mosques in Christchurch, killing 50.

In light of the recent conversation about racism and racial profiling following increased communal attacks, many felt that Jess's comments are highly insensitive and bigoted.

It remains unclear if the passengers were thrown off the plane at the woman's insistence or not.
