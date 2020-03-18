Sikhs Are Delivering Free Food to the Elderly in Self Isolation Amid Coronavirus Outbreak in UK

At a time when the world is grappling against the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, people have been compelled to self-isolate and quarantine themselves to contain the spread of the virus.

While the infectious virus poses a major threat to the immunity system of all age, elderly people are more at risk, as the likelihood of having chronic conditions increases remarkably as you age.

With the COVID-19 spreading across the globe and claiming nearly 8,000 lives, multiple nations have undergone a virtual lockdown.

Amidst such a time of emergency and social distancing, a 'free mobile food support' initiative has begun in Slough, a town in Berkshire, England.

Started by the Sikh community of the town, the service will provide "healthy and nutritious" food essentials to people above the age of 65, and quarantined.

Taking to Twitter, an associate of the community Harjinder Singh Kukreja said, "Are you 65+ plus? In #Coronavirus isolation? Need support to get food? Sikhs in Slough, UK have come up with Mobile Food Support for the elderly & isolated & are Providing FREE HEALTHY & NUTRITIOUS essentials to help them! Pls share!"





Speaking to News18, Harjinder, a close associate with the MP from Slough said, "Sikhs have been at the forefront of philanthropic work throughout the world. The community ongoingly delves into social causes which make a mammoth difference." He further added that this particular initiative is run by the Sikh of Slough, "a vibrant group of people".

Given that youngsters are a low-risk group with regards to the COVID-19, this initiative is run by them at large.

The food is cooked and distributed by them throughout Slough, which has reported 12 confirmed cases.

The entire operation is being funded by the worshippers at the Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara in Slough.

The initiative has been hailed by netizens, who even praised the initiative taken by the Sikh communities across the world in times of severe crisis.



According to reports, on Tuesday 14 more people were reported to have died after being diagnosed with coronavirus in England, bringing the United Kingdom's death toll at 71.