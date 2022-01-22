'Silence Not an Option': Activists Bat For Gender Sensitivity After 'Bulli Bai' Case

The ‘Bulli Bai’ case sent shockwaves through the country when it broke in the first week of January that doctored photos of over 100 Muslim women were put up on the online platform GitHub allowing users access, so as to take part in an online ‘auction’. The heinous butchery of privacy and self-respect of these women, many of them journalists and activists, elicited outrage at the continuous and blatant violation of women’s safety. But for many, these voices had to have a platform, an outlet to speak up, to join a conversation around not just a one-time incident, but what has been a constant pattern of belittling, harassing women offline. But now, emboldened by the anonymity, the same is being done on online spaces as well.

Anusha Bharadwaj, the executive director of Voice 4 Girls, an institution that primarily works with marginalised adolescent girls, said the ‘Bulli Bai’ incident caused a major trigger in her to react.

“We have always been subjected to these struggles, earlier it used to be incidents in real-life but at least we had the scope to seek help from law enforcement when we lodged a complaint. But now as we see the harassment has moved online, it makes it incredibly difficult to track the perpetrators who hide behind a screen. And this is not a one-off incident, it has happened before, in other forms of demeaning women but with the ‘Bulli Bai’ case, we now felt we must beseech the government to take note. Women must stand in solidarity with other women, whether they are from the minority communities or not."

Bharadwaj is an alumna of IRMA(Institute of Rural Management) in Gujarat’s Anand and it was here on a WhatsApp chat group that the idea was first generated. The conversation decrying the audacity of creating a despicable thing as the ‘Bulli bai’ app made several of these women want to take action. The common goal- drawing attention of our national leaders towards the rising incidents of crime against women in the country. Anamika (name changed), a blogger and finance professional was the one who birthed the idea of writing to PM Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

“We have been watching from the sidelines for quite sometime as the environment around us has been changing. I was in the kind of mind space where I felt like just debating or talking to counter such regressive thoughts/actions would not mean anything. Then this incident came to light and I saw a video where RJ Sayema, who was also targeted on this app, spoke about her ordeal. I forwarded it to my women groups who agreed to do something about it. A few of us got together and started writing the letter."

The letter, which went out this week on January 19, sees the alumni express their deepest concern about the ‘constriction of the spaces for expression and participation of women, especially from minority groups, Dalit women and girls’.

“Women in India have never been more unsafe both in online and offline spaces. From physical harm to sexual violence to outright violation of dignity and rights in online spaces seems to have become commonplace enough for our political leaders to not notice anymore," it added.

The Mumbai police have so far arrested four persons in the case. Shweta Singh (18) and Mayank Rawal (21) were arrested from Uttarakhand, while engineering student Vishal Kumar Jha (21) was held from Bengaluru. A fourth arrest was made as Neeraj Singh, an MBA degree holder from Odisha was also held this week.

Strongly worded to convey their outrage, the letter continues to be signed by women and men who are equally concerned about such toxic incidents taking place again. Several other prominent institutions have also come forward to join hands with IRMA like Lady Shri Ram college, IIT-Bombay. Anamika calls it a ‘butterfly effect’ as people, women and men continue to sign. At the time of publishing this, the letter had 302 signatures. Being a blogger, she hopes to pursue the conversation regarding a safer environment for women through her writing.

Jayapadma RV, another signatory who has worked with rural institutions as an educator and activist brings up the glaring need to rework the education system in order to avoid such crimes directed at women.

“Many of us spent have decades working on issues of gender empowerment to help women in rural areas to find their voices and here we find this massive machinery working to demean women and to shut them down. We will keep cribbing about it on our Whatsapp groups and do nothing! What happens then? So that is when we mounted this idea and drafted the letter and put it out. And now we are almost at 300 signatures. Soon enough, other institutions also joined hands with us."

The letter also highlights the drawback in our education system. As another signatory, who also chose to stay anonymous, points out, “All these perpetrators are just fresh out of school and/or studying in colleges so somewhere it is the lack of sensitization in our education all these years that has led to these youngsters to do something like this."

So where do we go from here? Bharadwaj says she wants this letter to form the backbone of a platform to also talk and do something about issues plaguing the society other than this.

“The law will take its own course and we hope those involved are dealt with with a firm hand but we also need to keep the conversation going so that women are not subjected to something like this in the future. Gender-sensitive curriculums have to be drafted for schools and youngsters need to be taught how violence, toxic masculinity is not okay. Progressive changes like these arising out a letter eventually would be fantastic to see."

Kuhelika Ghosh, a signatory and an independent researcher at IRMA points out, “I think in general the culture of trolling anyone people disagree with is extremely harmful for a democracy. And it gets much more vicious when it is a woman. A quick glance at comment sections of any social media post will tell you that it’s never a healthy disagreement. Its a huge deterrent to free speech, I myself refrain from speaking up about a lot of issues because of how lewd some responses can be. And making such apps is an extension of this behaviour intended at intimidating women and muffling our voices."

And she isn’t wrong. As Jayapadma puts it, “Everyday something is coming out. We also just saw how a vulgar Clubhouse chat group was exposed where people were talking about women in a derogatory manner. Our children are growing up amid such a toxic environment. I have worked with adolescent girls and boys for a long time so it just worries us as to what kind of legacy are we really leaving behind for them."

“The hope from this, going forward is that this continues to create a healthy space within the realm of women’s rights issues. One thing we definitely need to understand is, silence is not really an option anymore."

