'Silence Of The Lambs' Death's-Head Hawkmoth Caterpillar Spotted in UK Couple's Garden

Fans of the 1991 Oscar-winning film ‘Silence of the Lambs’ would sure be aware of the death’s-head hawkmoth caterpillar. The moth that had featured on the film’s poster was recently spotted in the garden of a couple in the UK. Confused about what it exactly was and curious to get answers, Ian Williams shared a pic on social media. He and his wife apparently found three of these caterpillars devouring the shrubs in his home’s garden.

Tagging a Welsh naturalist Iolo Williams, Ian wrote in his Twitter post, “What’s this bad boy mate? Got 3 of them destroying a bush in our garden in leafy Brynmenyn, Bridgend.”

Iono confirmed their identity writing, “Death’s head hawk moth. Brilliant find. Never seen one!”

⁦@IoloWilliams2⁩ what’s this bad boy mate? Got 3 of them destroying a bush in our garden in leafy Brynmenyn, Bridgend. pic.twitter.com/tIHA9BbU4Z — Ian Williams (@bongowill) July 30, 2022

Ian tweeted three photographs calling the moths each other’s brothers and sisters. He also shared pictures of their feces lying in the mud in his garden and wrote, “Before you all settle down for your lunch, here’s some pics of their droppings, assuming that’s what they are?? I cleared the lot last night and this is what they’ve left me overnight.”

These creepy caterpillars were used as a calling card by serial killer Buffalo Bill in the aforementioned psychological horror film. Netizens were absolutely amazed at seeing them.

“Just wow!” exclaimed a Twitter user. “Amazing finding three, super image, huge…” another said. “Crikey! That’s massive!! Amazing to see, thanks for sharing!” read a comment.

Ian’s wife Sharon was the first one to notice the insect while she was caring for the bushes in their garden. Ian said, “”I was in the kitchen and I heard a scream, my wife was actually cutting this bush in our garden back. That’s when we discovered it, it was lucky it didn’t get cut in half.”

Dr Sarah Christofides of Cardiff University’s School of Biosciences told the BBC News, “Generally hawkmoths are very big moths and they’re not as common as perhaps some of the smaller ones you get.” She added that the adult death’s-head hawkmoth are incredibly beautiful and she will be really pleased and excited to spot one.

Speaking about discovering the insect, Ian said that he had never seen them before and couldn’t make heads and tails of them. “My knowledge of caterpillars and moths would probably fit on the back of a fag packet,” he said. “I’ve been party to all these replies now, so I am now the leading authority on this moth,” he jokingly added.

According to Dr Arthur Morris, Research Associate at the Cardiff University, these caterpillars are a very rare sight in the UK and they usually belong to the Mediterranean, southern European and Northern African regions. “Hawkmoths tend to produce very large caterpillars, so when you find them it’s very certain that it’s pretty obvious that you’d got something quite unusual,” he said.

The caterpillars have reportedly now disappeared somewhere in the bushes. Ian and his wife are quite disappointed with it now and hope to find them once again.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here