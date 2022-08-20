Silver Egg With Toilet to Trippy Walls: Twitter Thread Shows Coolest Bathrooms in the World

There are several aspects that allow people to make a judgement on the quality of a particular place and bathrooms enjoy the top shelf position among those aspects. While most places do not invest much for bathrooms, in terms of aesthetics, some go beyond limits and make them incredible.

A Twitter thread brought the second kind, from all around the world, under one roof. Started by author Sheel Mohnot, the thread contained images of some of the most unique and cool bathrooms that people stumbled upon during their travels. The first image showed a bathroom with its wall covered in psychedelic art. Sharing the photo, Sheel wrote, “What is the coolest bathroom you have ever been at? This one at our Airbnb last week was very trippy.”

Staring at it for too long might trigger a mild hallucinating effect on you. Take a look:

What’s the coolest bathroom you’ve ever been at? This one at our Airbnb last week was very trippy pic.twitter.com/WgbU0iuFJX — Sheel Mohnot (@pitdesi) August 18, 2022

He also shared a picture of the same washroom, but from a different angle.

Another angle on the first one pic.twitter.com/W0oPTULDUr — Sheel Mohnot (@pitdesi) August 18, 2022

Sheel, in the same thread, shared another washroom from the same place. This time, it was a shiny silver egg amid green trees and shrubs with a toilet seat fixed within.

Following this was a quiet, archaic washroom Sheel found in Petra, Jordan.

this one in Petra was cool pic.twitter.com/5viX64RkOy — Sheel Mohnot (@pitdesi) August 18, 2022

Next was the royal, minarets-styled washrooms at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

The bathrooms / ablution rooms at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi are pretty stunning too pic.twitter.com/IVCnRxeb01 — Sheel Mohnot (@pitdesi) August 18, 2022

One user shared an “open-air bathroom” in Watamu, Kenya. Sharing the image, the user, in the caption, wrote, “Every room is designed so you can see the sky and either the ocean or the natural forest, or both.”

This open-air bathroom in Watamu comes to mind. Probably my #1 pick if I had to choose. Every room is designed so you can always see the sky & either the ocean or the natural forest or both. Plus the glass in the walls refracts light to create an ethereal glow. 🌊🌳🔮 pic.twitter.com/YMfIU5yxQe — Kageni Wilson 🧠 (@TheKageniMind) August 18, 2022

Next came a bathroom in Tuscany, Italy which was laden with white wavy work on the walls.

This user shared a throne which had a toilet seat installed on it.

Mt. Fox diligence trip pic.twitter.com/N8DHmFe1MV — jamie mcgurk 🍀 (@jpm25) August 18, 2022

Take a look at these ultra-fancy urinals one user found in Hong Kong.

This was a cool one – Felix in HK (top of Peninsula) pic.twitter.com/qNkgHqscp1 — Stuart Blitz (@StuartBlitz) August 18, 2022

One user shared an image of a washroom which had a giant aquarium inside it.

The aquarium in Scottsdale Az pic.twitter.com/5KrDwchqM8 — Brett (@nitschke_brett) August 19, 2022

Another trippy washroom made its way in the thread, all the way from Paris.

Seen in Paris pic.twitter.com/t6v2ChEems — Alex Hernandez (@alexjobgether) August 19, 2022

Aren’t these amazing? What do you think?

